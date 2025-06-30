Katie Boulter's age, net worth, height, boyfriend and Instagram revealed

Katie Boulter is a British tennis star. Picture: Instagram/@katiecboulter/Getty

By Hope Wilson

How old is Katie Boulter, where is she from, what is her net worth, how tall is she and who is her boyfriend Alex De Minaur?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tennis star Katie Boulter is hoping to go all the way at Wimbledon and win the Ladies' Singles title in 2025 as she faces tough competition in the form of Emma Raducanu, Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka.

Flying the flag for the Brits alongside Emma, Jack Draper, Cameron Norrie and Jacob Fearnley, Katie will be trying her best to win at home with the help of her partner and fellow tennis ace Alex De Minaur.

As we see Katie's tennis talents shine, many of us are keen to get to know her away from the court.

Here is everything you need to know about Katie Boulter including her age, where she's from, her boyfriend, Instagram and net worth.

Katie Boulter is taking part in Wimbledon 2025. Picture: Getty

How old is Katie Boulter?

Katie was born on August 1st 1996 and celebrated her 28th birthday in 2024. She began playing tennis when she was five-years-old and went on to represent Great Britain at the age of eight.

Where is Katie Boulter from?

Tennis ace Katie was born in Woodhouse Eaves, Leicestershire where she began playing at local courts. She is a fan of Leicester Football Club, telling tennis.com: "I see myself as a Fox. They’re fighters, they keep on going. I think I’ve been through a lot of adversity on and off the court, and them on the pitch as well."

What is Katie Boulter's net worth?

Katie is said to be worth an estimated £1.97million according to the Daily Express. This wealth has been accumulated over the years through various tennis wins as well as partnering with brands such as BRITA, Pragnell Jewellery and Lexus.

Katie Boulter and Alex De Minaur often play together. Picture: Getty

Who is Katie Boulter's partner?

Katie is engaged to fellow tennis player Alex de Minaur, with the Australian star getting down on one knee in December 2024.

Speaking to Tennis365 about his impact on her career, Katie said: "Alex has been a huge influence on my journey. His support, both emotionally and in terms of advice and perspective, has helped me grow, not just as a player, but as a person. Having someone in your corner who truly believes in you makes a big difference when you’re trying to push through tough moments."

What is Katie Boulter's Instagram?

Fans can follow Katie on Instagram @katiecboulter where she shares pictures of her tennis career as well as her days out with friends.

How tall is Katie Boulter?

Katie is 6ft tall whilst her fiancé and fellow tennis player Alex de Minaur is the same height.