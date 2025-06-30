Inside Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur's sweet relationship as they tennis stars take on Wimbledon

Katie Boulter and Alex De Minaur are engaged. Picture: Instagram/@katiecboulter/Getty

By Hope Wilson

After a chance meeting years ago, tennis superstars Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur's relationship has gone from strength to strength.

Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur are hoping to bag the Ladies' Singles and Gentlemen's Singles titles this year at Wimbledon, and if so this could be monumental for the tennis couple.

While they'll face tough competition on the court, the couple will have each other to lean on for support as they take on one of the greatest tennis championships in the world.

As fans watch their sporting talents on screen, many of us are keen to learn more about their relationship behind closed doors and what they've said about each other.

Here is everything you need to know about Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur's strong bond from how they met to their sweet engagement.

Alex De Minaur and Katie Boulter are in a relationship. Picture: Getty

Alex and Katie have been together for five years and met by chance at a hotel they were both staying at, with Katie telling the Sydney Morning Herald: "I knew Alex to say hi to because we had mutual friends: he had a reputation as a good and humble person.

"Then one day, when we were staying in the same hotel we bumped into each other at six in the morning and ended up getting a coffee. From that moment, I knew I was in it for the long haul."

Since then the pair have been equally supportive of each other's career, with Katie telling Tennis365: "Alex has been a huge influence on my journey. His support, both emotionally and in terms of advice and perspective, has helped me grow, not just as a player, but as a person. Having someone in your corner who truly believes in you makes a big difference when you’re trying to push through tough moments."

Katie Boulter and Alex De Minaur are supportive of each other. Picture: Getty

She also said: "He is the epitome of a fighter, who goes out and gives their all every single day. That's what I aspire to be like. It really helps me because I can push myself; he helps me do that. I'm a very lucky girl.

"He is probably one of the hardest-working guys out there. I'm very lucky to be in the position I am, that I get to see it day in, day out. I have so much respect for what he does."

Alex has been just as complimentary about Katie, saying just after his Wimbledon match in 2022: "Before we talk about my match, can we just talk about Katie Boulter today? I mean, she had a pretty good win herself."

Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur have been together for years. Picture: Instagram/@katiecboulter

He told Tennis channel: "I’ve learned a lot from her. I think if you look at both of our game styles they’re quite contrasting they’re quite different so watching her play, watching her how she deals with different moments on the tennis court.

Going on to add: "We’re definitely competitive with each other."

The couple have also revealed they would be keen to play together in the Mixed Doubles category at the US Open, with Alex stating: "We're definitely going to be keen to try and play if they allow us too. If that's an option, we'd definitely be keen. It's not really the normal set of rules, obviously it's incredibly early for them to already have a cut-off."

Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur are keen to play together. Picture: Getty

In December 2024 the couple announced their engagement with Katie posting a picture of a diamond ring on her finger. Plenty of tennis stars came out to wish them well with Emma Raducanu writing: "Congrats!!"

While Australia Open Instagram account added: "Thrilled for you both 🥹 Congrats!"

While Paula Badosa wrote: "Congrats😍😍😍"

Alex De Minaur and Katie Boulter got engaged in 2024. Picture: Instagram/@katiecboulter

Speaking to Eurosport about their upcoming nuptials, Alex joked: "That's honestly, when I'm out there on court and you see me so stressed out, I'm just thinking about the wedding budget and that's why I'm like, 'I need to win more money, I need to win more matches'. That's what goes through my head so now you know."