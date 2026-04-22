How Katie Holmes subtly hinted she's dating Joshua Jackson again

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson have been looking cosy on their Happy Hour promotional tour. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Are Dawson's Creek co-stars Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson dating? Here's why everyone is convinced they are.

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Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson fans have been left incredibly hopeful their favourite 90s couple have rekindled their romance.

Currently promoting their new film together, Happy Hour, the rumour mill has been rife with the suggestion this old Dawson's Creek couple could be back together and now the actress herself has hinted it could be true.

Uploading a professional photo to her 3.2million followers on Instagram, where she has her arms around Joshua's shoulders, she wrote: "We are so thrilled to be a part of the Tribeca Film Festival this June with our film Happy Hours. So many beautiful people worked on this project. And working with Josh again was a dream."

However, it wasn't the picture that suggested the couple were back together but rather the comments and Katie's reaction.

With many suggesting and hoping these two could be back together, Katie went through and liked them, leaving everyone convinced they had reconciled.

One comment was: "Could you be anymore gorgeous together?"

Another said: "Please get married in real life and heal our millenial hearts."

Katie, 47, and Joshua, 47, first dated when they began filming Dawson's Creek between 1998 and 1999.

They weren't in a relationship for long but managed to keep their close bond through filming the rest of the show.

Since then, Katie and Joshua have managed to maintain a strong friendship, often working together, with their latest movie being an example.

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson filmed new movie Happy Hour together. Picture: Getty

Speaking about her work on Happy Hour, which she also wrote and directed, Joshua said on the Today Show: "Katie wrote this beautiful story for the two of us…

"There are these people in your life, she's a lifelong friend now, and for us to be able to go back and do this again… was kind of magical."

Both Katie and Joshua are believed to be single after she split from husband Tom Cruise in 2012 and he divorced Jodie Turner-Smith in 2023.

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