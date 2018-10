Katie Holmes launches fashion line in the UK

Actress in London to launch of Holmes and Yang

The "Kennedys" actress has launched her new fashion line at department store Harvey Nichols in London.

The line is said to be very preppy, classic and elegant.

Holmes is just one of a string of celebrities to start her own clothing line.

Madonna, Beyonce, Sienna Miller, Victoria Beckham and Jennifer Lopez all have fashion brands.