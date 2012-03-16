Katie Holmes mingles with most powerful stylists

Charlize Theron joined Katie for a celebration of Hollywood's 25 Most Powerful Stylists.

The actresses looked glamorous as usual, both opting for sleek, elegant black outfits. They posed for photographs on a night that was all about honouring the tastemakers that make the stars look so chic.

Katie and Charlize were in illustrious company, with such stars as Christina Hendricks and Zoe Saldana also in attendance.



Katie is a renowned fashionista - the 33-year-old started her own label Holmes and Yang with her stylist Jeanne Yang last year.

The night was hosted by The Hollywood Reporter, who are releasing a special stylists issue, and iconic label Jimmy Choo.

See the full snap below: