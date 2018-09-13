Katie Price has been 'banned from the school gates' for using bad language

By Alice Westoby

The mum-of-five got in a foul mouthed rant when she saw her ex-husband Kieran Hayler's new partner.

Katie Price has been causing a stir in the papers lately and it seems she has been making the same waves at the school gates.

A source has recently told The Sun that the former Loose Woman has been banned from the school gates after she went on a foul mouthed rant at her ex-husband Kieran Hayler's new partner, Michelle Pentecost.

Katie with Jett and Bunny, her kids with Kieran | Picture: Instagram

Using some unsavoury language, the 40-year-old slammed Michelle in front of the other parents and the school did not take matters lightly.

The source said: ‘The school politely suggested that Katie stay away and get someone else to pick up Bunny and Jett from now on to avoid any further incidents. She was fuming about it but there’s not much she can do about it.'

Kieran and Katie share children Jett Riviera Hayler, 5, and Bunny Hayler, 4, from their marriage.

Katie and Kieran when they were a couple | Picture: PA

Kieran first met Michelle, an air hostess, back in June and has been incredibly loved up since then with his new girlfriend appearing to slot nicely into family life.

Things in Katie's love life haven't been as smooth lately as it was revealed she had split from her new beau Kris Boyson and recently jetted off for a wild week in Mallorca with a new mystery man.