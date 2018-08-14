How many kids does Katie Price have? Her children with Peter Andre and Kieran Hayler

14 August 2018, 15:05

Katie Price kids

By Alice Westoby

Katie Price's kids, their dads and which of her children live with her in her Sussex mansion revealed.

Katie Price has a big family thanks to her relationships with big name stars including Peter Andre and Dwight Yorke.

The Loose Woman's star's children are her world and she always posts pictures of her time spent with them as well as getting passionate about parenting topics on panel show Loose Women.

Read more: This is how Katie Price lost her multi-million pound fortune

Here's everything you need to know about the ex-glamour model's children:

How many kids does Katie Price have?

Katie has five children from her relationships with footballer Dwight Yorke, singer Peter Andre and stripper Kieran Hayler.

Harvey Price

Harvey Price, born in 2002, is Katie's first child born after her relationship with Dwight Yorke. He denied any connection to Harvey but was revealed to be the dad with a DNA Test.

Katie Price kids

Picture: PA

Harvey has Prader-Willi syndrome, suffers from blindness and is also on the autistic spectrum.

Princess Tiaamii Crystal Esther Andre and Junior Savva Andreas Andre

Katie Price has two children from her marriage to Peter Andre whom she met while appearing on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!.

Princess was born in 2007 and Junior was born in 2005.

Katie Price kids

Picture: PA

It was recently revealed that due to Katie's current financial problems, both Princess and Junior have gone to live with their father and his wife Emily McDonagh in Surrey.

Jett Riviera Hayler and Bunny Hayler

Katie Price married Kieran Hayler, a stripper, in 2013 and they had two kids together but are now separated.

She gave birth to a son, Jett Riviera Hayler, in 2013 and a daughter, Bunny Hayler, in 2014. They both live with their mother in her Sussex home.

Katie Price kids

Picture: Instagram @officialkatieprice 

