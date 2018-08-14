How many kids does Katie Price have? Her children with Peter Andre and Kieran Hayler

By Alice Westoby

Katie Price's kids, their dads and which of her children live with her in her Sussex mansion revealed.

Katie Price has a big family thanks to her relationships with big name stars including Peter Andre and Dwight Yorke.

The Loose Woman's star's children are her world and she always posts pictures of her time spent with them as well as getting passionate about parenting topics on panel show Loose Women.

Here's everything you need to know about the ex-glamour model's children:

How many kids does Katie Price have?

Katie has five children from her relationships with footballer Dwight Yorke, singer Peter Andre and stripper Kieran Hayler.

Harvey Price

Harvey Price, born in 2002, is Katie's first child born after her relationship with Dwight Yorke. He denied any connection to Harvey but was revealed to be the dad with a DNA Test.

Harvey has Prader-Willi syndrome, suffers from blindness and is also on the autistic spectrum.