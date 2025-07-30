Are Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau dating? Relationship rumours explained

By Hope Wilson

After they were seen on a 'date', fans are wondering if Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are together.

Superstar singer Katy Perry, 40, and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, 53, have sparked dating rumours after the pair were pictured on a 'date'.

Following the 'Woman's World' singer's split from Orlando Bloom, Katy is throwing herself into her world tour, which has recently seen her visit Canada for her performances.

After they were photographed together at a restaurant, many fans believe these two shared a romantic connection and could be a new couple on the scene.

So are Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau in a relationship? Here is everything we know about the dating rumours.

Is Katy Perry dating Justin Trudeau?

Rumours regarding Katy and Justin being in a relationship began when the pair were seen in a restaurant called Le Violon in Montréal on Monday July 28, with eyewitnesses telling TMZ the two shared some food and sipped on cocktails.

The publication also report Katy and Justin were flanked by bodyguards during their intimate meal, however they were greeted by the restaurant's chef and took the time to thank the staff in the kitchen after their get together.

While Katy and Justin were pictured enjoying this dinner date together, neither of them have confirmed or denied the dating rumours.

Fans took to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss the surprising dating rumours, with one user penning: "I'm sorry but what do you mean Katy Perry's rebound is Justin Trudeau?"

Another wrote: "Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau? People are dating that have never dated before."

With a third added: "Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau having dinner in Montréal is a set of words that should never be together yet is."

This is the first time Katy has been spotted on a 'date' since ending her relationship with the father of her four-year-old daughter Daisy, after the pair released a statement confirming they were not together.

The pair stated: "Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting.

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect."

This comes after sources close to the couple had revealed the pair were having difficulties in their partnership, with an insider telling The Sun: "Katy confided in friends at the start of the year that their relationship was as good as done.

"They decided to hold off on announcing anything in case things improved between them, because they are desperate to stay together for the sake of their daughter.

"But they have spent barely any time together this year, with Katy on tour and Orlando working on his upcoming film Bucking Fastard in Dublin.

"She knew that taking off her engagement ring would send a clear message. It’s been a hard year so far. They wanted to wait until the tour is over before they made their split official, although Katy has grown tired of the situation."

Justin is also single, with the politician announcing his separation from wife Sophie in 2023, with Justin announcing: "Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate.

"As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build."

The couple share children Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien together and were wed in 2005.