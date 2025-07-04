Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announce split in heartbreaking statement

4 July 2025, 09:33

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have announced their split
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have announced their split. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have revealed their break-up following months of speculation.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have confirmed their split following their nine year romance.

The couple who are parents to four-year-old Daisy have seen their relationship hit the headlines in recent weeks, after sources claimed the pair had gone their separate ways.

Now representatives for both Katy and Orlando have released a statement revealing where the two stand today, saying: "Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting."

They continued: "They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have confirmed where they stand today
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have confirmed where they stand today. Picture: Getty

This confirmation of their split comes after insiders claimed the former lovebirds had been at odds following Katy's space flight in April which appeared to cause contention in their partnership.

The 'Woman's World' singer ventured into space alongside other celebrities such as Gayle King and Lauren Sánchez, however the team received backlash for their trip, and it appears Orlando wasn't best pleased either.

Sources told the Daily Mail how Orlando felt about the mission, saying: "He told her the whole thing looked ridiculous. He said it was cringeworthy. Embarrassing. This was in the middle of a fight, and it hurt her feelings.

"Of course she was hurt. Imagine going to space — motherf****** space — and your partner isn't impressed. She hoped he'd be more supportive."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom share one child together
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom share one child together. Picture: Getty

Now it seems like their relationship has been over for some time, with insiders claiming the two broke up at the beginning of the year.

They told The Sun: "Katy confided in friends at the start of the year that their relationship was as good as done.

"They decided to hold off on announcing anything in case things improved between them, because they are desperate to stay together for the sake of their daughter.

"But they have spent barely any time together this year, with Katy on tour and Orlando working on his upcoming film Bucking Fastard in Dublin. 

"She knew that taking off her engagement ring would send a clear message. It’s been a hard year so far. They wanted to wait until the tour is over before they made their split official, although Katy has grown tired of the situation."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were engaged
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were engaged. Picture: Getty

Another insider previously said: "Katy has not been the same person for over a year now and Orlando has had enough.

"He advised her against this album. She did it. He advised her against space. She did it. He advised her against this tour and she did it.

"From where Orlando stands, all he ever wanted was for Katy to be herself. He fell in love with her and who she is inside but this past year, he believes, has brought out the worst in her."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship was subject to rumours
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship was subject to rumours. Picture: Getty

The pair first met in January 2016 and went 'Instagram official' with their relationship in May of that year. However it hasn't all been plain sailing as the couple have split before.

They went their separate ways in 2017 however reconciled in 2018 before becoming engaged in 2019 and welcoming Daisy in 2020.

Katy and Orlando were reportedly set to wed in 2020 however the wedding was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

