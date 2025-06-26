Have Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split? Their relationship woes revealed

26 June 2025, 13:30

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have reportedly broken up
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have reportedly broken up. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Following speculation they have broken up, here is everything we know about Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship amid rumours of a split.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Katy Perry, 40, and Orlando Bloom, 48, have seen their relationship hit the headlines in recent weeks following rumours of a split after almost 10 years together.

The couple-who share four-year-old daughter Daisy- have previously hinted at tying the knot in the coming years, however this may not happen after Katy was recently seen without her engagement ring and the pair failed to attend Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding together.

With whisper that 'The One That Got Away' singer's trip to space earlier this year caused tension in their partnership, many fans are keen to know whether Katy and Orlando are still in a relationship or if they've called it quits.

So is Katy Perry still with Orlando Bloom? Here is everything we know about their rumoured break up.

Sources have claimed Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are no longer together
Sources have claimed Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are no longer together. Picture: Getty

Have Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split?

So far neither Katy nor Orlando have publicly confirmed their break-up, however sources close to the couple have stated that the pair are no longer dating.

An insider told The Sun: "Katy confided in friends at the start of the year that their relationship was as good as done.

"They decided to hold off on announcing anything in case things improved between them, because they are desperate to stay together for the sake of their daughter.

"But they have spent barely any time together this year, with Katy on tour and Orlando working on his upcoming film Bucking Fastard in Dublin. 

"She knew that taking off her engagement ring would send a clear message. It’s been a hard year so far. They wanted to wait until the tour is over before they made their split official, although Katy has grown tired of the situation."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have reportedly split
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have reportedly split. Picture: Getty

An insider told US Weekly: "Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable. It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life."

They added: "They have been spending more and more time apart. They’ve grown apart and aren’t living the same lives anymore."

Speculation regarding their split went into overdrive when insiders revealed the pair had a disagreement following Katy's Blue Origin space flight in April, with sources telling Daily Mail how Orlando felt about the mission, saying: "He told her the whole thing looked ridiculous. He said it was cringeworthy. Embarrassing. This was in the middle of a fight, and it hurt her feelings.

"Of course she was hurt. Imagine going to space — motherf****** space — and your partner isn't impressed. She hoped he'd be more supportive."

Katy Perry embarked on her first space mission in 2025
Katy Perry embarked on her first space mission in 2025. Picture: Getty

However sources told The Sun they were having issues before this, saying: "That’s nonsense. The truth is that their relationship has been on shaky ground for a long time now. Going to space was a welcome distraction from what was going on, if nothing else."

Another insider previously said: "Katy has not been the same person for over a year now and Orlando has had enough.

"He advised her against this album. She did it. He advised her against space. She did it. He advised her against this tour and she did it.

"From where Orlando stands, all he ever wanted was for Katy to be herself. He fell in love with her and who she is inside but this past year, he believes, has brought out the worst in her."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom share one child together
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom share one child together. Picture: Getty

The pair first met in January 2016 and went 'Instagram official' with their relationship in May of that year. However it hasn't all been plain sailing as the couple have split before.

They went their separate ways in 2017 however reconciled in 2018 before becoming engaged in 2019 and welcoming Daisy in 2020.

Katy and Orlando were reportedly set to wed in 2020 however the wedding was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Emily's in tears as Conor and Megan sneak off to hideaway

Love Island first look: Emily's in tears as Conor and Megan sneak off to hideaway

Love Island

Noel Edmonds has discussed his health regime

Noel Edmonds' health regime revealed as he explains secret behind his ageless look

Four contestant have been dumped from Love Island

Love Island twist as four contestants are dumped

Love Island

Conor and Megan's kiss becomes public knowledge in the villa

Love Island first look: Megan and Conor's kiss is revealed as Tommy finds out the truth

Love Island

Kelsey Parker's mum has spoken about the loss of her grandson

Kelsey Parker's mum shares heartbreaking message after tragic loss of grandson Phoenix

Who is going to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding?

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding guest list revealed

Celebs Go Dating star Eden has died

Celebs Go Dating expert Eden Blackman dies aged 57 after 'long illness'

TV & Movies

Love Island will end later this summer

Love Island 2025 end date and time revealed

Love Island

Tallulah Willis has been forced to defend posting photos of dad Bruce.

Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah calls out trolls after sharing new photos of her dad

The first look for Tuesday June 24 has been revealed

Love Island first look: Megan and Conor grow closer as Tommy is left furious

Love Island

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Avoid having a cold shower during a heatwave

Why you should never have a cold shower during a heatwave

Lifestyle

Hot weather is expected to arrive in some areas due to a 'Mediterranean furnace' heading our way

Heatwave warning for UK as 40C 'Mediterranean furnace' heads our way

News

When does Casa Amor start?

When Casa Amor starts on Love Island 2025

Love Island

Poppy Harrison split from her partner just days ago.

Love Island bombshell Poppy 'dumped boyfriend' a week before signing up

Love Island

Coleen Nolan will become a grandmother for the third time.

Coleen Nolan's delight as daughter announces first pregnancy

The Love Island USA season 7 villa has been praised for its design

Where is Love Island USA filmed? Villa location revealed

Love Island

Jessie J has undergone surgery following a breast cancer diagnosis

Jessie J in tears as she shares candid details of breast cancer surgery

Love Island's Megan Clarke has a scar on her forehead

Love Island star Megan's scar explained after fans notice head wound

Love Island

Kelsey Parker and Will Lindsay have announced the loss of their baby

Kelsey Parker announces tragic loss of third child who was 'born sleeping'

Love Island's Harry breaks down in tears

Love Island's Harry breaks down in tears in emotional first look

Love Island

Few artists blend old-school charm with modern chart dominance quite like Bruno Mars.

Bruno Mars facts: Singer's age, height, songs, partner, net worth and more revealed

Noel Edmonds is part of a big blended family.

Does Noel Edmonds have children? TV star's blended family explained

Giorgio Russo is taking part in season 12 of Love Island

Who is Giorgio Russo? Love Island star's age, job, famous sister and Instagram revealed

Love Island

Caprice is joining the Love Island villa

Who is Caprice Alexandra? Love Island star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Love Island

Who is Love Island's Will Means?

Who is Love Island's Will Means? Bombshell's age, job and Instagram revealed

Love Island

Who is Love Island's Poppy Harrison?

Who is Love Island's Poppy Harrison? Bombshell's age, job, Instagram revealed

Love Island