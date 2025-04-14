Katy Perry's space flight explained: How much did singer pay Blue Origin and who did she go with?

Katy Perry has gone into space. Picture: Instagram/Katy Perry

By Hope Wilson

How much did Katy Perry pay to go into space and who was she with? Her space journey explained.

Katy Perry blasted off into space on Monday April 14th as she embarked on the journey of a lifetime thanks to Blue Origin.

The 'ET' singer, who is engaged to Orlando Bloom, was sent off into space in the all-female mission where they spent four minutes in space.

While Katy and the rest of her crew enjoyed this pivotal moment, many fans are keen to learn more about her space adventure.

How much did Katy Perry pay to go into space and who was she with?

Katy Perry embarked on her first space mission. Picture: Getty

How much did Katy Perry pay to go to space?

It has been reported that Katy Perry may have paid between £157,000 to £235,000 to go into space, with her fellow crew members paying a similar amount according to National World.

Speaking prior to take off, Katy took to social media to reveal her excitement, saying: "I've dreamt of going to space for 15 years and tomorrow that dream becomes a reality!

"The Taking Up Space Crew launches tomorrow morning at 7am CT and I am SO honored to be alongside 5 other incredible and inspiring women as we become the first ever all female flight space crew!"

Katy Perry successfully completed her trip into space. Picture: Getty

Who is going into space with Katy Perry?

Katy Perry was joined by Gayle King, Amanda Nguyen, Aisha Bowe, Lauren Sánchez and Kerianne Flynn as they travelled into space.

Lauren Sánchez is the partner of Jeff Bezos who owns Blue Origin, responsible for the flight.