Katya Jones and husband Neil Jones: Strictly Come Dancing couple's marriage revealed

Strictly champion Katya met husband Neil during a chance encounter at Blackpool.

Katya and Neil Jones have shot to fame as two of Strictly Come Dancing's most popular professional dancers.

Here's all we know bout their fairytale romance that saw them marry in 2013.

How did Katya and Neil meet?

The loved-up couple met by chance in Blackpool for a dance tournament.

Katya was due to travel to the UK from native Russia with her partner but a sudden break-up saw her come to the UK with her mum and without anyone to dance with.

Katya has since explained: "When I split with my partner, we already had a trip booked to dance at Blackpool.

"So I decided to go anyway. I went with my Mum. I actually did not plan any try-outs as nobody really knew who I was.

They were partnered up by an English dancing coach and found they had chemistry both on and off the dance floor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Jones (@mr_njonesofficial) onSep 19, 2018 at 6:20am PDT

When did Neil and Katya Jones marry?

The talented dancers made their vows in 2013 with Katya's Russian relatives travelling to London for the occasion.

In 2018 they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary with a romantic getaway to Cuba.

Katya and Neil have become red carpet regulars since their Strictly debut in 2016 (Credit - GETTY)

Do Katya and Neil Jones have children?

The loved-up pair are currently focusing on Strictly, and are yet to have any children together - but have admitted babies are "in the near future" for them.

Katya told OK! Magazine about their baby plans: "We want to do a tour for our own show, which rules next year out, and we'd love to do more Strictly."

She added: "It is in the very near future, but I don't want to plan."

Who have Katya and Neil danced with on Strictly Come Dancing?

Katya has found huge success on Strictly Come Dancing since her 2016 debut.

Despite only making it to sixth position with Ed Balls, the pair delivered some of the most memorable routines in Strictly history.

Katya went one further in 2017 by lifting the trophy after winning with actor Joe McFadden. 2018 sees her partnered with comedian Seann Walsh.

Neil has somehow never been partnered with a celebrity on Strictly Come Dancing - instead, he participates on the group dances and serves as an emergency backup if any of the male professional's can't perform.