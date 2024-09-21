Katya Jones facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, boyfriend, height and dance career uncovered

21 September 2024, 18:05

Katya Jones is a professional dancer and choreographer
Katya Jones is a professional dancer and choreographer. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Where is Katya Jones from and is she dating? Here's everything you need to know about the dancing professional including her ex-husband.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Katya Jones become a household name when she joined the professional cast of Strictly Come Dancing in 2016.

Still competing in 2024, and now partnered up with opera singer Wynne Evans, the dancer has many trophies, wins and competition titles to brag about.

Outside of her profession, Katya has found her love life to be a huge talking point, especially after the very public break up with husband and fellow dancer Neil Jones.

Here's everything you need to know about Katya from her age, height, where she's from and if she has a boyfriend now.

Katya Jones gym selfie
Katya Jones has won top level dancing competitions during her career. Picture: Katya Jones/Instagram

How old is Katya Jones and where is she from?

Born on May 12, 1989, Katya turned 35 in 2024. Originally from Saint Petersburg, Russia, she was born named Ekaterina Sokolova.

She now lives in London after moving from Hampshire so she could be closer to all of her work commitments.

How tall is Katya Jones?

The professional ballroom dancer is 5ft 5 tall which is about 1.68m in height.

Katya Jones wearing a black sequin dress on the red carpet
Katya Jones has openly spoken about her dating life in the past. Picture: Getty

Who is Katya Jones's boyfriend?

Currently, Katya is believed to be single after she split with boyfriend William Abbotts in 2023. In April of this year, she confirmed on Instagram there was currently no special man in her life.

Prior to dating the ex-football star, Katya was married to dancer Neil for six years who she met and performed with in a dance competition. The pair split rather dramatically in 2019 as she was pictured kissing her Strictly partner at the time, Seann Walsh.

However, in their joint statement around their separation, they insisted their break up was mutual and that they had nothing but "love for one another" after 11 years together.

What has Katya Jones done in her dance career?

Dancing from a young age, it was in 2008 when her coaches, one being Karen Hardy, recommended she paired with Neil to compete. Together they won WDC World Championship as well as a further three titles at the World Amateur Latin Championship. She officially turned pro in 2013.

Now, a TV star and choreographer, Katya spends any spare time she has also being an environmental activist.

