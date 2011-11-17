Keira Knightley opens up about the price of fame

Keira Knightley has revealed how she was effectively housebound due to paparazzi interest during the filming of the Pirates Of The Caribbean films

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, the actress said: 'I was different then to now, you change with your experiences... but my level of fame is not as big as Brad Pitt’s, thankfully.'

She went on to say 'I had about 20 guys standing on my doorstep, so going for groceries became incredibly difficult. I just didn’t go out.'

Luckily things are getting better now as the actress explained that since she has been doing different films, life has become easier and ‘I can now walk through the lobby of a hotel'.