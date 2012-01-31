Keira Knightley talks Jane Austen

The actress says reading Sense and Sensibility helped her deal with dyslexia.

At the age of six, the British beauty was diagnosed with the learning disability, but says the author helped her overcome it.



In an interview with GQ magazine, the 26-year-old said she has always been a 'huge fan' of Emma Thompson, revealing that her fellow actress' screenplay of the classic Austin novel was an inspiration.



'My mum who worked with [Thompson] on Sense and Sensibility got me a copy of the screenplay Emma had written,' Keira explained.



'And I was – am – dyslexic and the way she got me over it was to say, "If Emma Thompson couldn’t read, she’d make sure she'd get over it, so you have to start reading, because that’s what Emma Thompson would do."'



Knightley raked in the plaudits for her turn in an adaptation of Pride & Prejudice in 2005.