Kelly Brook announces she's going on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here: "My greatest fear"

10 November 2025, 19:01 | Updated: 10 November 2025, 20:33

Kelly Brook is going to the jungle! Heart presenter confirms she's doing I'm a Celebrity for 2025

By Giorgina Hamilton

Heart presenter Kelly Brook has revealed the surprise, admitting it was all very last-minute.

Kelly Brook has officially confirmed she’s swapping the Heart studio for the Australian jungle — as she becomes the latest star to join I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The presenter dropped the bombshell in the Heart studio, leaving co-host JK completely stunned.

“There's been a big secret that I've been keeping from you,” Kelly began, admitting she’d been acting “a bit aloof” recently and had told a few white lies to keep the news under wraps.

After teasing JK for a few moments, Kelly pressed a big red button — and as the iconic I'm a Celebrity theme blasted through the studio
The presenter dropped the bombshell live on air, leaving her co-host JK completely stunned.
“I said I was organising the work Christmas party,” she laughed. “I haven’t been doing that at all.”

After teasing JK for a few moments, Kelly pressed a big red button — and as the iconic I’m a Celebrity theme blasted through the studio, she finally revealed: “Jay, the time has come. I will be entering the jungle!”

As a shocked JK asked if she’d really thought it through, Kelly couldn’t stop laughing. “I haven’t really,” she admitted. “I didn’t have a lot of time. I think someone dropped out — and then they called me!”

The announcement comes as a surprise to listeners who may remember Kelly swearing she’d never take part in the show.

As a shocked JK asked if she'd really thought it through, Kelly couldn't stop laughing. "I haven't really," she admitted.
I'm a Celebrity.. sees famous faces sleep in the Australian jungle and complete Bushtucker trials for meals.
JK even played a recent clip from their interview with Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein, who had joked that he’d much rather do Bake Off than I’m a Celebrity.

When he turned the question on Kelly, she didn’t hesitate before laughing and replying: “No way — I’m too scared!"

But as Kelly explained on air, the decision came together at lightning speed. “Honestly, Jay, this has been so last-minute,” she said.

“They’d never even asked me before! I’ve always said, ‘Oh, I’d never do that’ — but that’s because they never asked me. The minute they did, I thought, why not? I just want an adventure! I’m a massive fan of the show, and I think it’s now or never.”

Before heading off for her flight to Australia, Kelly asked Heart listeners for their support — and, of course, their votes.

“I just thought, you know what — I’m gonna go for it,” Kelly said with a grin, adding she hoped Heart listeners would get behind her.

“It’s completely out of my comfort zone, but I really want your support, and I really hope you’ll vote for me… this is hard!”

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here begins on November 16th.

