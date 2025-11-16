Kelly Brook facts: I'm a Celeb star's age, height, husband, career and more



By Giorgina Hamilton

Everything you need to know about Kelly Brook, from her modelling and TV career to her personal life, Heart radio work, and jungle adventure.

Kelly Brook is one of the UK’s most recognisable models and presenters, with a career spanning TV, film, and radio.

Alongside co-presenter JK, she’s a familiar voice on Heart from 4pm to 7pm Monday to Friday, reaching millions of listeners every day.

Now she’s swapping the studio for the jungle as part of the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2025 cast — and you can watch her announcement on air here.



Who is Kelly Brook?

Age: 45

From: Rochester, Kent

Instagram: @iamkb

Kelly Brook, whose full name is Kelly Anne Parsons, is a British model, actress and presenter best known today as a radio host on Heart alongside co-host JK.

She first rose to fame through modelling before moving into presenting and acting, appearing in TV shows and films such as The Big Breakfast, Smallville and Piranha 3D.

She is the daughter of Sandra and Kenneth Parsons and grew up in Kent before embarking on a career that took her from fashion shoots and TV studios to Hollywood film sets.

Kelly now lives in London while also spending time travelling for work and filming commitments — including her 2025 appearance in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!.

How tall is Kelly Brook?

Kelly Brook is around 5 feet 6 inches tall, or 168cm.

What shows has Kelly Brook been in?

Kelly Brook has built a long career in TV, film and presenting. Some of her most recognised screen and stage credits include:

The Big Breakfast

Smallville

Piranha 3D

Survival Island

House of 9

One Big Happy (NBC sitcom)

Celebrity Juice

Loose Women

Strictly Come Dancing (series 5 contestant)

What else has Kelly Brook done in her career and what is her net worth?

Away from her modelling and acting work, Kelly has continued to build a strong presence in UK entertainment.



She has appeared on a range of TV shows over the years including Celebrity Juice, Loose Women, Strictly Come Dancing, and several film and comedy projects.

In recent years, Kelly has shifted her focus toward presenting and broadcasting, taking on more radio work and lifestyle projects.

She also joined the cast of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2025, adding another major TV credit to her career.

Kelly’s net worth is reported to be around £8 million, earned through modelling, TV, radio, brand partnerships and film roles.

Is Kelly Brook married?

Yes, Kelly Brook is married. She tied the knot with Italian model and actor Jeremy Parisi in July 2022.

The pair had been together for several years before getting engaged during a trip to Italy, and they went on to marry in a romantic ceremony in Civitavecchia, just outside Rome.

Kelly and Jeremy now live in London together, and Kelly often shares funny stories about their life on Heart and social media.

Does Kelly Brook have children?

Kelly does not have children and has spoken openly in interviews about being content with her life as it is.

She keeps her personal life relatively private and focuses on her home life with her husband, Jeremy Parisi, and their pets.