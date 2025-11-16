Kelly Brook facts: I'm a Celeb star's age, height, husband, career and more

16 November 2025, 20:30 | Updated: 16 November 2025, 21:58

Kelly Brook is best known today as a radio host on Heart alongside co-host JK.
Kelly Brook is best known today as a radio host on Heart alongside co-host JK. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Everything you need to know about Kelly Brook, from her modelling and TV career to her personal life, Heart radio work, and jungle adventure.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kelly Brook is one of the UK’s most recognisable models and presenters, with a career spanning TV, film, and radio.

Alongside co-presenter JK, she’s a familiar voice on Heart from 4pm to 7pm Monday to Friday, reaching millions of listeners every day.

Now she’s swapping the studio for the jungle as part of the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2025 cast — and you can watch her announcement on air here.

Kelly Brook first rose to fame through modelling before moving into presenting and acting.
Kelly Brook first rose to fame through modelling before moving into presenting and acting. Picture: Getty

Who is Kelly Brook?

Age: 45

From: Rochester, Kent

Instagram: @iamkb

Kelly Brook, whose full name is Kelly Anne Parsons, is a British model, actress and presenter best known today as a radio host on Heart alongside co-host JK.

She first rose to fame through modelling before moving into presenting and acting, appearing in TV shows and films such as The Big Breakfast, Smallville and Piranha 3D.

She is the daughter of Sandra and Kenneth Parsons and grew up in Kent before embarking on a career that took her from fashion shoots and TV studios to Hollywood film sets.

Kelly now lives in London while also spending time travelling for work and filming commitments — including her 2025 appearance in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!.

How tall is Kelly Brook?

Kelly Brook is around 5 feet 6 inches tall, or 168cm.

What shows has Kelly Brook been in?

Kelly Brook has built a long career in TV, film and presenting. Some of her most recognised screen and stage credits include:

What else has Kelly Brook done in her career and what is her net worth?

Away from her modelling and acting work, Kelly has continued to build a strong presence in UK entertainment.

She has appeared on a range of TV shows over the years including Celebrity Juice, Loose Women, Strictly Come Dancing, and several film and comedy projects.
She has appeared on a range of TV shows over the years including Celebrity Juice, Loose Women, Strictly Come Dancing, and several film and comedy projects. Picture: Getty

She has appeared on a range of TV shows over the years including Celebrity Juice, Loose Women, Strictly Come Dancing, and several film and comedy projects.

In recent years, Kelly has shifted her focus toward presenting and broadcasting, taking on more radio work and lifestyle projects.

She also joined the cast of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2025, adding another major TV credit to her career.

Kelly’s net worth is reported to be around £8 million, earned through modelling, TV, radio, brand partnerships and film roles.

Is Kelly Brook married?

Yes, Kelly Brook is married. She tied the knot with Italian model and actor Jeremy Parisi in July 2022.

The pair had been together for several years before getting engaged during a trip to Italy, and they went on to marry in a romantic ceremony in Civitavecchia, just outside Rome.

Kelly and Jeremy now live in London together, and Kelly often shares funny stories about their life on Heart and social media.

Does Kelly Brook have children?

Kelly does not have children and has spoken openly in interviews about being content with her life as it is.

She keeps her personal life relatively private and focuses on her home life with her husband, Jeremy Parisi, and their pets.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

The MAFS UK season 10 couples have wed

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together?

Married at First Sight

Kelly Brook was among the first five celebrities to take part in the show's opening trial

I'm a Celebrity First Look: Kelly Brook, Martin Kemp and Shona McGarty parachute into jungle
Among the many tributes the Osbourne received, one stood out above all: a hand-delivered letter from King Charles himself.

Sharon Osbourne reveals King Charles' incredible gesture after husband Ozzy's death

Jennifer Anniston has opened up about Matthew Perry's death

Jennifer Aniston opens up about Matthew Perry’s death: "It was so shocking"

I'm A Celeb's Shona has landed in Brisbane ahead of this year's series.

I’m A Celeb's Shona McGarty reveals emotional reason she said 'yes' to jungle

TV & Movies

Joe Wilkinson and Keira Knightley star in Waitrose's new Christmas advert.

Waitrose's 2025 Christmas advert sees Keira Knightley fall head over heels for unlikely star
I'm A Celeb execs have changed this year's format.

I'm A Celebrity reveals major rule change that will shake-up entire show

TV & Movies

Joe and Julia-Ruth's hook-up was exposed this week.

MAFS UK's Joe breaks silence after Julia-Ruth exposes secret off-camera romance

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK is on every night this week.

When is MAFS UK on this week? Final vows and two-part reunion schedule revealed

Married at First Sight

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo spoke exclusively to Heart.

Wicked's Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo open up about sweet friendship off-set

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston switch on Christmas

Heart officially switches on Christmas! How to listen

Julia-Ruth addressed her secret relationship with Joe on social media.

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth reveals shocking reason why she had 'fling' with co-star Joe

TV & Movies

The Celebrity Traitors will return to TV in 2026.

Celebrity Traitors series two confirmed as release date and rumoured cast revealed

I'm a Celebrity cast 2025

I’m A Celebrity 2025 line-up confirmed: See the full cast for 2025

Kelly Brook has officially confirmed she’s swapping the Heart studio for the Australian jungle

Kelly Brook announces she's going on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here: "My greatest fear"
The Celebrity Traitors winner, 49, was with TV personality Cleo Rocos, 63, in Marrakesh when a man emerged from the shadows and grabbed her arm.

Alan Carr saved friend's life after 'knocking 10-inch knife' from attacker's hand

The former Love Island star, 26, shares two-year-old daughter Bambi with her long-term partner Tommy Fury.

Molly-Mae gives emotional update as she opens up about "desperate" second baby

Atomic Kitten first hit the charts in the 90s with their success peaking in the naughties

Where are Atomic Kitten now?

Music

Victoria Beckham treated fans to a peek inside her husband David’s star-studded Knighthood party.

Victoria Beckham shares behind the scenes photos of David Beckham's knighthood party

Davina McCall announces she was diagnosed with breast cancer

Davina McCall reveals successful surgery after breast cancer diagnosis in emotional video

Lisa Riley is back in the spotlight with her return to Emmerdale as Mandy Dingle and her appearance on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2025.

Lisa Riley facts: I'm a Celeb star's career, age, height, husband and more revealed

Jack Osbourne has joined fellow celebs in entering the jungle for 2025's series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Jack Osbourne facts: I'm a Celeb star's height, wife, career, family and more

Ruby Wax is back in the spotlight as a contestant on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2025.

Ruby Wax facts: I'm a Celeb star's net worth, husband and mental health career

Martin John Kemp is an English musician, actor, film director, and TV presenter.

Martin Kemp facts: I'm a Celeb star's age, music career, family, net worth and more

Glen Powell in The Running Man

The Running Man starring Glen Powell: Behind the scenes of 80s remake

Filming for the sequel has already begun in New York.

The Devil Wears Prada 2: Cast, storyline and release date revealed