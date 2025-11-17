I'm a Celebrity: Kelly Brook tackles 'disgusting' first Bushtucker Trial on first night

17 November 2025, 14:48

The new series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! kicked off in spectacular style on Sunday night — and it didn’t take long for things to get messy.
By Giorgina Hamilton

It's already getting messy!

The new series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! kicked off in spectacular style on Sunday night (November 16) and it didn’t take long for things to get disgusting.

Heart's very own Kelly Brook was right in the thick of it as the stars faced their very first Bushtucker Trial, involving parachutes, fish guts, and plenty of offal.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly were back to oversee the chaos, as Kelly joined Martin Kemp, Shona McGarty, Aitch, and Eddie Kadi for the show’s dramatic opening challenge.

After skydiving out of helicopters, the celebrities landed on a beach near the jungle, where they were greeted by Ant and Dec — and immediately thrown into a gory mission.

Heart's very own Kelly Brook was right in the thick of it as the stars faced their very first Bushtucker Trial, involving parachutes, fish guts, and plenty of offal.
Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly were back to oversee the chaos, as Kelly joined Martin Kemp, Shona McGarty, Aitch, and Eddie Kadi for the show’s dramatic opening challenge.
The stars had to crawl through a gruesome cage filled with slime and animal parts to unlock a key fob for the coveted Getaway Car, the fastest route into camp.

The task wasn’t for the faint-hearted — with each celebrity drenched in blood, slime and and gore as they battled to find tools hidden in piles of butchered organs, as Ant and Dec looked on, laughing and grimacing in equal measure.

The lucky winners would travel in style, complete with cocktails, canapés, steak for dinner and the comfiest beds in the jungle.

After battling through the chaos, Aitch and Eddie came out on top, securing their seats in the Getaway Car.

Meanwhile, Kelly, Martin, and Shona weren’t quite so lucky, ending up in the “Cockie Van” — a cockroach-shaped vehicle that took the rest of the campmates on a far less glamorous journey.

Speaking about his son Roman Kemp, who placed third on I’m A Celeb in 2019, Martin joked before heading into the challenge: “The pressure is on me to do a bit better than that. I’d love to say I don’t wanna win, but I do...”

Ant and Dec looked on, laughing and grimacing in equal measure
Martin Kemp (pictured) also struggled to find the right tools during the trial.
Martin said he felt 'under pressure' to beat his son Roman Kemp, who placed third on the show in 2019.
Elsewhere on the opening night, Jack Osbourne, 40, and Angry Ginge also secured their own Getaway Car seats after winning another round of the competition with the remaining campmates.

As the group sped off, laughter quickly turned to nerves as they realised what awaited them in camp. The launch episode also saw Alex Scott, Ruby Wax, and Lisa Riley thrown straight into the deep end, facing their own stomach-churning trials while snakes slithered nearby.

Viewers were quick to praise the line-up on social media, with many calling it one of the strongest opening episodes in years.

Olly Nash, the executive producer of the show, has offered a glimpse into what fans can anticipate from the new series.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Olly explained: "It’s a tough and gruelling show, and there’s nothing wrong with driving that home. We need to see more celebrities earning their keep, that's the most important thing."

Five new Celebs get stuck in to their first Trial | I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2025

They added: "We have more celebrities taking part in the trials than we ever have before, so it's more of a competition."

The move comes after reports that producers have introduced a new rule for the upcoming series: stars can take part in a maximum of two consecutive Bushtucker Trials.

If a celebrity is voted for two challenges in a row, they will then be exempt from the next vote. The system will then reset, allowing them to be chosen for further trials afterwards.

While some welcomed the change, others were frustrated that they couldn’t repeatedly vote for the person they wanted to see take on the Bushtucker Trials.

Meanwhile, Olly hopes that this year's series – hosted by Ant and Dec – will feel noticeably different from last year.

He said: "Last year, we had a great positive happy cast that all joined together and had a happy time. This year they are going to have to fight more, earn more and play a bigger part in camp."

