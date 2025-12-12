Kelly Brook returns to Heart after I'm A Celeb!

12 December 2025, 16:21

Kelly Brook has returned to Heart after I'm A Celeb
Kelly Brook has returned to Heart after I'm A Celeb. Picture: Global

By Hope Wilson

After several weeks in the jungle, Kelly Brook is back home at Heart and reunited with JK!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kelly Brook has returned to Heart after her triumphant time in the I'm A Celeb jungle!

The radio star has flown back from Australia and is straight back in the studio, reuniting with her bestie and co-host JK.

Listen to Heart on Global Player, the official Heart app

Whilst in the jungle Kelly caused a stir when she, Aitch and Ginge ate milk bottles behind their campmates backs, luckily for her Team Heart were there to give her some extra milk bottles on her return!

JK treated Kelly to some milk bottles
JK treated Kelly to some milk bottles. Picture: Global
JK and Kelly were reunited at Heart
JK and Kelly were reunited at Heart. Picture: Global
JK and Kelly host Heart Drive from 4pm-7pm on weekdays
JK and Kelly host Heart Drive from 4pm-7pm on weekdays. Picture: Global

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Timothée Chalamet has spoken about being EsDeeKid

Timothée Chalamet breaks silence on EsDeeKid theory

'The End of an Era' and 'The Final Show' will debut this December.

When are Taylor Swift's The End of an Era and The Final Show out on Disney Plus?

TV & Movies

The best Christmas songs ever

The 40 best Christmas songs of all time

Music

Kelly Osbourne has delivered a powerful message to critics commenting on her appearance, revealing that the grief of losing her father has taken a toll on her health.

Kelly Osbourne hits back at critisim of her appearance amid grief for late father Ozzy

ITV’s follow-up special, I’m a Celebrity… Coming Out, is just around the corner.

I’m a Celebrity Coming Out reunion date, cast and what to expect

Simon Cowell has built his career on discovering and shaping global music acts, most famously through The X Factor.

Simon Cowell's new Netflix boyband December 10 revealed

Ed Sheeran, Elton John and Post Malone win Global Player Awards

Global reveals the winners of the first ever Global Player Awards: Ed Sheeran, Elton John and more
Pamela Anderson broke her silence on her relationship with Liam Neeson.

Pamela Anderson reveals what really happened between her and Liam Neeson

Celebrities

Sharon revealed Ozzy's heartbreaking final words.

Sharon Osbourne shares Ozzy's final last words to her in heartbreaking admission

Ant and Dec revealed the start date for I'm A Celebrity South Africa 2026.

When does I'm A Celebrity All Stars 2026 start?

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Wake Up and Win Card Game

Wake Up and Win – Play the Official Card Game Today!

Ruby Wax revealed how Shona really felt about Aitch.

I’m A Celeb’s Ruby Wax reveals real reason Shona doesn’t fancy Aitch

TV & Movies

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on a date night

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding details revealed including special date, venue and bachelorette
Woman in an orange jumper with a pen and paper

When is the GCHQ Christmas Challenge being released? 2025 Details revealed

News

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are Kate Middleton and Prince William's three children

Kate Middleton and Prince William's children's full names, ages and royal titles

Royals

Ant and Dec I'm A Celebrity Cyclone

When is the I'm A Celebrity Cyclone 2025? Exact date revealed

I'm A Celebrity

ITV has announced the date of the I'm A Celebrity 2025 final.

When is the final of I'm A Celebrity 2025?

I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity line up next to Ant and Dec

Who has left I'm A Celebrity? All the stars who have been voted off so far

I'm A Celebrity

I'm a Celebrity cast 2025

I’m A Celebrity 2025 line-up and cast for 2025

Cruz Beckham has reached out to his brother despite their current family difficulties

Cruz Beckham reaches out to brother Brooklyn in the cutest way despite family feud

Stephen Mulhern is back on Saturday Night Takeaway alongside Ant and Dec

Stephen Mulhern facts: Presenter's age, dating life, family and TV shows revealed

Kylie Minogue has carved out a superb career

Kylie Minogue facts: Singer's age, boyfriend, career and more revealed

Heart Bingo

Anna Williamson is the new brand ambassador for Heart Bingo!

Win

Vogue Williams addresses the rumours she broke jungle rules

I'm A Celebrity's evicted campmate Vogue Williams breaks silence on jungle rule break

I'm A Celebrity

Viewers think producers are going 'too soft' on the stars this year.

I'm A Celeb fans 'struggling' to watch show after spotting two major changes

TV & Movies

Romeo Beckham has been dating Kim Turnbull for around a year now

Who is Romeo Beckham's girlfriend? Relationship details revealed