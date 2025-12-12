Kelly Brook returns to Heart after I'm A Celeb!
12 December 2025, 16:21
After several weeks in the jungle, Kelly Brook is back home at Heart and reunited with JK!
Kelly Brook has returned to Heart after her triumphant time in the I'm A Celeb jungle!
The radio star has flown back from Australia and is straight back in the studio, reuniting with her bestie and co-host JK.
Whilst in the jungle Kelly caused a stir when she, Aitch and Ginge ate milk bottles behind their campmates backs, luckily for her Team Heart were there to give her some extra milk bottles on her return!