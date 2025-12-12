Kelly Brook returns to Heart after I'm A Celeb!

Kelly Brook has returned to Heart after I'm A Celeb. Picture: Global

By Hope Wilson

After several weeks in the jungle, Kelly Brook is back home at Heart and reunited with JK!

Kelly Brook has returned to Heart after her triumphant time in the I'm A Celeb jungle!

The radio star has flown back from Australia and is straight back in the studio, reuniting with her bestie and co-host JK.

Whilst in the jungle Kelly caused a stir when she, Aitch and Ginge ate milk bottles behind their campmates backs, luckily for her Team Heart were there to give her some extra milk bottles on her return!

JK treated Kelly to some milk bottles. Picture: Global

JK and Kelly were reunited at Heart. Picture: Global