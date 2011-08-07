Kelly Brook's "most terrible time"

Kelly Brook has spoken about her miscarriage for the first time, describing it as the 'hardest, most terrible time'.

The 31 year old model and actress lost the baby girl she was expecting with rugby player Thom Evans in May.



She was 5 months pregnant and reveals: "It's been a complete drama, having children wasn’t on my radar. Thom has only known me pregnant - all hormonal and blotchy - but he was always there for me. I felt lucky to have met someone who was kind and generous and responsible."



In the interview in the Sunday Times Style magazine, she adds: "I felt lucky. But then what happened, happened. The whole thing has been a huge journey, and there are still really complex stages that I’m going through. You feel emptiness, sadness, guilt, loss. One moment you don’t think about it, the next you’re crying hysterically."



The couple have just returned from a holiday on the Greek island of Mykonos