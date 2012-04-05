Kelly Brook stars in spoof version of Dynasty

Kelly is joined by Kate Moss in a one-off spoof of the cult 80s TV show.

32-year-old Kelly played Krystle Carrington, originally played by Linda Evans, while fellow supermodel Kate Moss played on-screen nemesis Alexis, who was played by Joan Collins.



The show was a special birthday present to Topshop boss Sir Philip Green, and it cost a whopping £1 million.



'Philip is a hard man to please - after all, what do you get the man who has everything?,' an insider reportedly said.



'But he's a huge Dynasty fan,' continued the source, 'and his wife thought it would be great fun to have him and his family starring in a spoof episode.



'Kate and Kelly added some glamour as Alexis and Krystle and everyone loved it.'

Where can we watch it?!