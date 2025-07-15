Exclusive

Watch the moment Kelly Brook reunites with Smallville co-star Michael Rosenbaum after 24 years

Kelly Brook caught up with her Smallville co-star Michael Rosenbaum. Picture: Heart/The WB

By Hope Wilson

Smallville's lovebirds Lex Luther and Victoria Hardwick were reunited on Heart as Michael Rosenbaum joined Kelly Brook on the show.

Kelly Brook was reunited with her Smallville co-star Michael Rosenbaum after 24 years.

During her Heart show with JK, the TV star spoke with her on-screen boyfriend Michael, who played villain Lex Luther on the show from 2001-2011.

Kelly played Lex's girlfriend Victoria Hardwick in a number of episodes and always remembers the supportive comments she received from her fellow castmates, including Michael.

She revealed: "You were so kind to me during those Smallville weeks that I spent in Vancouver. I was so nervous, I came into the mix and you guys were so great."

Kelly Brook and Michael Rosenbaum starred on Smallville together. Picture: Alamy

Kelly continued: "I just remember you having this insane amount of dialogue to learn as Lex Luther. Do you remember all those pages you had to learn?"

Michael said: "I was just as nervous as you were, every day I just wanted to be great, I wanted to make it happen, to be Lex, so I was stressed too."

They also spoke about their secret off-screen kisses, however it remained strictly professional.

Michael Rosenbaum played Lex Luther on Smallville. Picture: Heart

Kelly confessed: "I had a boyfriend and I said we can only practise and kiss each other off-camera if you call me Victoria, because that way I’m in character and not technically cheated. So we did have a couple of off-camera snogs but in the name of rehearsals obviously."

Michael added: "I was delighted, my friends were like, ‘Why aren’t you dating her?’ I was like, ‘She’s larger than life. She’s this English girl, she parties she does all these things' and I couldn’t keep up with her but I certainly loved locking lips.

"You always had such a wonderful personality, you’re beautiful, but you were really just friendly to everyone, you were always so kind to people."

Watch Kelly Brook reunite with Michael Rosenbaum here:

Michael also revealed his beauty routine in order to keep his iconic bald look, saying: "I shaved my head for seven years and there’s nothing that p***** me off more than when someone says, 'You didn’t shave your head, you wore a bald cap’, and I’m like, 'I shaved my head every day for seven years on that show.'"

Following the release of the new Superman film, in which Nicholas Hoult takes on the role of Lex Luther, Michael opened up about their frank conversation regarding their bald looks.

The star said: "I talked to him the other night and was like, 'Yeah but you only shaved your head for a couple of months!'"