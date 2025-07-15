Exclusive

Watch the moment Kelly Brook reunites with Smallville co-star Michael Rosenbaum after 24 years

15 July 2025, 11:20

Kelly Brook caught up with her Smallville co-star Michael Rosenbaum
Kelly Brook caught up with her Smallville co-star Michael Rosenbaum. Picture: Heart/The WB

By Hope Wilson

Smallville's lovebirds Lex Luther and Victoria Hardwick were reunited on Heart as Michael Rosenbaum joined Kelly Brook on the show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kelly Brook was reunited with her Smallville co-star Michael Rosenbaum after 24 years.

During her Heart show with JK, the TV star spoke with her on-screen boyfriend Michael, who played villain Lex Luther on the show from 2001-2011.

Kelly played Lex's girlfriend Victoria Hardwick in a number of episodes and always remembers the supportive comments she received from her fellow castmates, including Michael.

She revealed: "You were so kind to me during those Smallville weeks that I spent in Vancouver. I was so nervous, I came into the mix and you guys were so great."

Kelly Brook and Michael Rosenbaum starred on Smallville together
Kelly Brook and Michael Rosenbaum starred on Smallville together. Picture: Alamy

Kelly continued: "I just remember you having this insane amount of dialogue to learn as Lex Luther. Do you remember all those pages you had to learn?"

Michael said: "I was just as nervous as you were, every day I just wanted to be great, I wanted to make it happen, to be Lex, so I was stressed too."

They also spoke about their secret off-screen kisses, however it remained strictly professional.

Michael Rosenbaum played Lex Luther on Smallville
Michael Rosenbaum played Lex Luther on Smallville. Picture: Heart

Kelly confessed: "I had a boyfriend and I said we can only practise and kiss each other off-camera if you call me Victoria, because that way I’m in character and not technically cheated. So we did have a couple of off-camera snogs but in the name of rehearsals obviously."

Michael added: "I was delighted, my friends were like, ‘Why aren’t you dating her?’ I was like, ‘She’s larger than life. She’s this English girl, she parties she does all these things' and I couldn’t keep up with her but I certainly loved locking lips.

"You always had such a wonderful personality, you’re beautiful, but you were really just friendly to everyone, you were always so kind to people."

Watch Kelly Brook reunite with Michael Rosenbaum here:

Smallville's sexiest couple reunite after 24 years!

Michael also revealed his beauty routine in order to keep his iconic bald look, saying: "I shaved my head for seven years and there’s nothing that p***** me off more than when someone says, 'You didn’t shave your head, you wore a bald cap’, and I’m like, 'I shaved my head every day for seven years on that show.'"

Following the release of the new Superman film, in which Nicholas Hoult takes on the role of Lex Luther, Michael opened up about their frank conversation regarding their bald looks.

The star said: "I talked to him the other night and was like, 'Yeah but you only shaved your head for a couple of months!'"

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

The Harry Potter TV cast has been announced

Harry Potter HBO series cast: Full list revealed

The Love Island first look has been revealed

Love Island first look teases which couple are dumped from the villa

Love Island

Catarina Pita is rumoured as the latest Love Island bombshell.

Love Island lines up glamorous footballer Catarina Pita to 'cause chaos' as late bombshell

Love Island

Yasmin has a twin sister who has gone viral on TikTok

Love Island star Yasmin's 'secret' twin sister revealed after fans spot striking resemblance

Love Island

Bobby Brazier has opened up about his strained bond with brother Freddy.

Bobby Brazier brands brother Freddy 'immature' as he breaks silence on family feud

Love Island viewers have 'worked out' which couple will be dumped

Love Island viewers have 'worked out' which couple Shakira and Ty dump

Love Island

A Grease sing‑a-long got an unexpected jolt back to 1978 when John Travolta strode onstage in full Danny Zuko regalia.

John Travolta surprises Grease fans in full Danny Zuko costume 47 years after release

Four contestants have been dumped following the public vote

Four contestants dumped from Love Island - including two original cast members

Love Island

Lucy and Tommy coupled up on Love Island

Love Island's Lucy's 'voicenote' about Tommy explained

Love Island

Amanda Holden met her lookalike on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden

Watch the moment Amanda Holden comes face-to-face with lookalike

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

The Love Island first look sees Toni and Harrison discusses getting back together

Love Island first look sees fallout from Toni and Harrison's terrace tryst

Love Island

Chris Hughes has spoken about marrying JoJo Siwa

Chris Hughes reveals marriage plans with JoJo Siwa

Love Island exes Harry and Emma appear to be 'rekindling' their romance

Love Island exes Harry and Emma 'rekindle' romance in exclusive clip

Love Island

Here are all of Kate Middleton's Wimbledon outfits, from her first appearance back in 2011 to now.

Every outfit Kate Middleton has worn to Wimbledon

Celebrities at Wimbledon today

All the celebrity guests in the Royal Box on Wimbledon 2025's final day

Wimbledon

A resurfaced YouTube clip captures the 15-year-old fronting his school band, White Eskimo, offering a rare window into his life before The X Factor changed everything.

Harry Styles, aged 15, performs as a wedding singer in unearthed video

Dressed in simple black, guitar in hand, Amy Winehouse launched into 'Stronger Than Me,' the new single from her debut album, Frank.

Amy Winehouse's electrifying first TV performance remembered

There is one item of clothing you shouldn't wear whilst on a flight

This is the one item you shouldn't wear on a flight

Lifestyle

Jojo Siwa and Chris Hughes have reacted to pregnancy speculation online.

The truth behind JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes' pregnancy rumours

The serial flirt has been through a dramatic transformation.

Love Island's Harry Cooksley looks totally different in resurfaced football videos

Love Island

Owen Cooper is a rising star in the acting world

Owen Cooper's age, parents and films revealed as Adolescence star takes on Hollywood

Iga Świątek is hoping to take the Wimbledon Ladies' Singles title in 2025

Iga Świątek's age, net worth, height, boyfriend, nationality and Instagram revealed

Amanda Anisimova has made it to the Wimbledon Ladies' Singles final 2025

Amanda Anisimova's age, net worth, height, boyfriend, nationality and Instagram revealed

Tim Henman is a regular face on the TV during Wimbledon

Tim Henman's age, net worth, wife, house and Wimbledon career revealed

Everything you need to know about Novak Djokovic's family life with wife Jelena and their two children

Novak Djokovic wife and children: Inside tennis star's marriage and family life

Celebrities

Love Island's first look has revealed some of the clips from the show that will be revealed during tonight's Movie Night.

Love Island Movie Night: All the clips being exposed tonight

Love Island