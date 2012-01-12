Kelly Clarkson to sing at Super Bowl?

The 29-year-old songstress has been chosen to perform at the prestigious NFL championship game on February 5

The official announcement of the Super Bowl entertainment line-up was expected to be made later this month, but an insider leaked the information to The Associated Press last night.



Country stars Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert are also rumoured to be taking to the stage at the sporting event. They are expected to perform America the Beautiful during the pre-game rounds.



Madonna was confirmed as a half-time act at the end of last year. Her highly anticipated performance will be “imagined” by Cirque Du Soleil and her longtime creative director Jaime King.



Kelly will follow into the footsteps of legendary performers like Christina Aguilera, Janet Jackson and Bruce Springsteen if she takes centre stage at the Lucas Oil Stadium next month.