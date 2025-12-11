Kelly Osbourne hits back at critisim of her appearance amid grief for late father Ozzy

Kelly Osbourne has delivered a powerful message to critics commenting on her appearance, revealing that the grief of losing her father has taken a toll on her health. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Kelly Osbourne hits back at body shamers after Ozzy Osbourne’s death, revealing grief caused her weight loss.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kelly Osbourne has delivered a powerful message to critics commenting on her appearance, revealing that the grief of losing her father, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, has taken a toll on her health.

In a candid video shared on social media the 41-year-old star addressed those speculating about her recent weight loss, saying the cruel remarks have come at one of the most painful times of her life.

Kelly revealed: “To the people who keep thinking they’re being funny and mean by writing comments like, ‘Are you ill,’ or ‘Get off Ozempic,’ or ‘You don’t look right,’ my dad just died, and I’m doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family.

"And I choose to share my content with you and share the happy side of my life, not the miserable side of my life.”

“My dad just died, and I’m doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family," Kelly said of the criticism. Picture: Getty

Kelly, who lost her father in July at the age of 76 following a private battle with Parkinson’s disease, ended her message with a blunt response to the online trolls: “So to all those people, f*** off.”

Her mother, Sharon Osbourne, echoed Kelly’s words during her own conversation with Piers Morgan, supporting her daughter’s emotional message and condemning the online abuse.

“She’s right, you know. She’s right. She can’t eat right now,” Sharon said. “[Online hate] is a shield for people who are unhappy.”

Kelly later took to her Instagram Stories to thank fans who had sent messages of kindness and support during what she called the most difficult time of her life.

“Many lovely, lovely, lovely comments from people have really helped me get through,” she wrote.

Kelly Osbourne addressed those speculating about her recent weight loss, saying the cruel remarks have come at one of the most painful times of her life. Picture: Getty

But she also had sharp words for those continuing to criticise her appearance, calling out the “grown ass women” who had left the majority of “mean” and “brutal” comments.

“Take a strong, hard look at yourself,” she urged. “What do you expect me to look like right now? The fact that I’m getting out of bed and facing my life and trying should be more than enough, and I should be commended for that.”

Rick Astley's wholesome Ozzy Osbourne story: 'You're that kid, aren't you?'

Kelly continued, saying she believes much of the criticism reflects the insecurities of others. “Because most of the things you’re saying about me is how you feel about yourself,” she said, before addressing claims that she looked “ill” or comparisons to her teenage self.

“I am ill right now. My life is completely flipped upside down. I don’t understand why people expect me to bounce back and look like everything is just fine in my life when it’s not.”

Just a day before her online post, Kelly attended the launch of Juliet Sear’s bakeware collection in London, debuting her newly blonde, Marilyn Monroe-inspired hairstyle.

The TV personality’s father, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, died in July at the age of 76 after a private battle with Parkinson’s disease. Picture: Getty

The View alum showcased her slimmer figure in a chic outfit — prompting another wave of social media commentary.

It’s not the first time the reality star and presenter has had to address public scrutiny over her looks. Earlier this year, she reflected on her decades-long experience with body shaming, telling an audience at Beacher Vitality’s Happy & Healthy Summit that criticism about her size often eclipsed any discussion of her past addiction struggles.

Kelly Osbourne revealed the grief of losing her father, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, has taken a toll on her health. Picture: Getty

She revealed that throughout her career, comments about her weight were relentless, "People [would] say, ‘You’re so pretty. Why don’t you just lose a little bit of weight, and then you’ll be the total package?’”

Read next: Jack Osbourne recalls heartbreaking moment he discovered dad Ozzy had died