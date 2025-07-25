Kelly Osbourne posts heart-wrenching tribute to 'best friend' Ozzy Osbourne following shock death

Kelly Osbourne has paid tribute to her late dad Ozzy Osbourne. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

The Black Sabbath rocker's heartbroken daughter Kelly Osbourne, 40, has broken her silence on her beloved dad Ozzy Osbourne's passing.

Kelly Osbourne has shared a heartbreaking tribute online honouring her father and "best friend" Ozzy Osbourne in the wake of his shock death on Tuesday.

The Black Sabbath rocker's daughter, 40, told fans she was "so sad" as she processed the passing of her beloved dad after he died, age 76, at home in Buckinghamshire earlier this week.

Taking to Instagram to address the family tragedy, the reality TV star opened up about the painful grief she was experiencing and spoke about the pair's unbreakable bond.

Using the lyrics from Black Sabbath’s hit 1972 song Changes, she wrote on her Stories: "I feel unhappy I am so sad. I lost the best friend I ever had," followed by a heartbreak emoji.

Kelly Osbourne shared her grief on social media. Picture: Instagram/@kellyosbourne

The 'Prince of Darkness' and his youngest daughter Kelly were famous for their close relationship and even released the track as a duet together in 2004.

Last year, Kelly opened up about how it felt to see her parents in a such vulnerable state, telling US Weekly: "I always thought of my parents as being so invincible… and then all of a sudden, you realise that they’re fragile and… now it’s my job to show them the way.

"My biggest fear is losing a member of my family. Because we are such a unit… and we’re nothing without the other."

Kelly and Ozzy Osbourne shared a really close bond. Picture: Alamy

Thankfully, Ozzy got to witness Kelly's surprise engagement earlier this month to Slipknot's Sid Wilson, who is the father of their two-year-old son Sidney.

The heavy metal keyboardist proposed on 6th July at the Ozzy's Back to the Beginning show in Birmingham just weeks before his death.

Kelly is the first of the Osbourne clan to publicly speak about Ozzy's death on social media, which happened 17 days after his last ever live performance following a brave battle against Parkinson's disease.

Following the devastating turn of events, Sharon and her children Aimee, 41, Jack, 39, Kelly, and Louis, 50, released a statement to the public informing the world of his passing.

The sad family notice read: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.

"He was with his family and surrounded by love."

Ozzy's daughter Jessica from his first marriage paid tribute. Picture: Instagram/@jessicaosbourne

Kelly isn't Ozzy's only child to mark his death on social media, as soon after she spoke up his lesser-known kids paid tribute.

Louis Osbourne, whose mother is Ozzy's first wife Thelma Riley, paid respects to his father by changing his Facebook profile picture to an all-black square.

His sister Jessica, 53, also marked her dad's death on Instagram, reposting a tribute originally shared from the 'On With Mario Lopez' podcast, simply adding above: "RIP Ozzy."