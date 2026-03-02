Kelly Osbourne hits back at "cruel and dehumanising" comments after BRIT Awards appearance

2 March 2026, 14:31

Kelly Osbourne has spoken out against what she called “cruel and dehumanising” online abuse.
Kelly Osbourne has spoken out against what she called “cruel and dehumanising” online abuse. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The TV star said she is enduring “the hardest time of my life” after being targeted with online abuse over her appearance.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kelly Osbourne has spoken out against what she called “cruel and dehumanising” online abuse following her appearance at the BRIT Awards, revealing she is enduring “the hardest time” of her life.

The 41-year-old television personality attended the ceremony in Manchester on Saturday night (February 28) alongside her mother, Sharon Osbourne, to accept a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award for her late father, rock icon Ozzy Osbourne.

While the evening was intended to celebrate Ozzy’s musical legacy, much of the conversation online focused instead on Kelly’s appearance, prompting her to issue a sharp rebuke on social media the next morning.

“There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something,” Osbourne wrote on Instagram.

The 41-year-old television personality attended the ceremony in Manchester on February 28 alongside her mother, Sharon Osbourne (pictured)
The 41-year-old television personality attended the ceremony in Manchester on February 28 alongside her mother, Sharon Osbourne (pictured). Picture: ITV

“Kicking me while I’m down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most.

"None of it proves strength; it only reveals a profound absence of compassion and character.

"I’m currently going through the hardest time in my life. I should not even have to defend myself. But I won’t sit here and allow myself to be dehumanised in such a way.”

Kelly’s comments came after a wave of negative posts online (pictured at the BRITs on February 28)
Kelly’s comments came after a wave of negative posts online (pictured at the BRITs on February 28). Picture: Getty

Kelly’s comments came after a wave of negative posts online, with some users speculating about her weight and health, a speculation she has publicly denied.

In previous interviews, she has described the long-term scrutiny over her body image as deeply damaging, saying she has faced similar criticism since her teenage years on the family’s reality series The Osbournes.

At the BRIT Awards, Kelly arrived with her mother in coordinated black outfits, posing together on the red carpet before the pair took to the stage.

During the tribute, Sharon paid an emotional homage to her late husband, calling him “a force of nature” and thanking fans for their support.

Fighting back emotion, she continued: "We all know how fickle this industry can be. And my old man was blessed with a one-in-a-million career. He was at the top of his game for 56 years.

"I could go on about achievements and that, but that's all boring crap. And the thing is, Ozzy was authentic. He was gifted, totally unpredictable, a wild man. He was a true artist."

Rick Astley's wholesome Ozzy Osbourne story: 'You're that kid, aren't you?'

Kelly has been open about her grief since her father’s passing last year, telling followers she has been “doing the best I can” while focusing on her young son and family.

The singer and presenter has previously dismissed speculation that her weight loss was linked to medication, insisting she achieved her transformation through lifestyle changes and surgery several years ago. I

In a later Instagram Story, she added simply: “This too shall pass.”

Despite the online backlash, supporters flooded Kelly's page with messages of solidarity, praising her for speaking honestly about loss and mental health.

