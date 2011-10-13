Kelly Rowland gets a helping hand..from Heart!

The star talks exclusively to us about how she picks songs for the X Factor...

Kelly Rowland had told us she has a little secret for when she needs musical inspiration...she listens to Heart!

The star's admitted tuning in when she has to decide which songs her X Factor protegees are going to perform on the show.

"No lie!" said Kelly to Heart "I remember being on tour and Heart Radio helped me make my decision for a playlist for the girls".

So which songs did Kelly pick? Listen below to what Kelly has to say about Heart!

Kelly Rowland