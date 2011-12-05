Kelly Rowland's supermarket trip

Kelly knew Britain was the place to be when she did her groceries incognito

Rowland was so impressed that she could do her weekly shopping undisturbed in the UK that she thought it'd be a good place for her to live.

"I went inside Tesco" the X Factor judge recounted "I had a little hoodie on and my jeans and my little boots on. This guy looks over and he's like (points and whispers) and he was just so respectful"

"He was like 'I know this is your time to just get something from the grocery store" continued Rowland "I remember just shopping so easily. It meant so much to me to go to the grocery store because I haven't done that for years".

Kelly has also hinted at a possible return to the X Factor next year.