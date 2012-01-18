Kelly's 5 year baby plan

Kelly Brook has reportedly put her plans for starting a family on hold after the miscarriage she suffered last year.

The 32-year-old is currently dating former rugby player Thom Evans, but insists her body needed a break after the tragedy of losing her baby last May.



'I think the dream is to eventually get married and have babies - that's in my five year plan,' said the model.



Nevertheless, Brook is in no rush.



'I think it's good to give your body a break I think it's important to get back into that space before you start planning a family again - I needed some time to process everything.'