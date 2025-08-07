Kelsey Parker breaks silence on heartbreaking baby loss and reveals how she told her children

Kelsey Parker's son Phoenix was 'born sleeping' earlier this year. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Grieving mother Kelsey Parker has opened up about the loss of her baby son Phoenix in her first TV interview since his death.

Kelsey Parker has broken her silence on the devastating loss of her baby son Phoenix, after he was 'born sleeping' in June earlier this year.

The heartbroken mum, 34, opened up about how she and her partner Will Lindsay were coping with their "earth-shattering" grief since the loss of their little boy.

Appearing as a guest on Lorraine in her first TV interview since his death, she bravely detailed how she's navigating heartbreak alongside helping her two young kids process their brother's passing.

Speaking to stand-in host Christine Lampard, she told the presenter: "Do you know what, for me, we just take each day, and each day looks so different for both of us."

She continued: "But I am strong, I keep saying this, but I am actually really strong.

"The one thing we are guaranteed is that we are going to die, so I do think talking about death and grief is so important."

Talking through her decision to step away from social media in the wake of her third child's death, she revealed why she needed time in private to sit with her sadness.

Kelsey, who shares Aurelia, six, and Bodhi, four, with her late husband Tom Parker, explained: "This time round it was a lot for me, I felt it was a lot to face everyone on social media and I just needed that time away.

"Everyone that follows me, they sent me so much love, and all my friends but I just needed that bit of time.

"We just went on holiday and it was so lovely for us to get away as a family, as a family unit. It is that breathing space.

"It think as well, with losing a baby, it's your hormones as well. My hormones have been all over the place."

Kelsey and Will tragically lost their first child together. Picture: Instagram

The podcaster has faced tragedy before as her famous husband passed away from a brain tumour in 2022, leaving her to raise their children alone.

During the candid chat, Christine asked what advice she would you give to someone suffering with the heart-wrenching grief of losing a baby.

Kelsey said: "I think you just need to sit with it. You need to do what's best for you.

"And if that means you don't get out of bed, don't get out of bed. If you feel like you can go and do the school run, do the school run.

"We live in a society now where everyone judges and honestly there's no judgement with grief because grief looks so different for every person and it's your experience."

Kelsey said her family's recent holiday was a helpful escape. Picture: Instagram

She also brought to light how she broke the news of Phoenix's death to her other children, explaining that she believed it was important to be truthful.

"It's being honest. It's telling them facts because I never want them to feel like I've not been honest, and years later go, 'Oh, but mum you didn't tell me this and you didn't tell me that'," divulged Kelsey.

"I don't like the thought of them being in separate rooms and adults having conversations, because kids listen. Your kids will be sat playing with a toy, but they're listening to your conversation.

"For me, we are so honest with them. Obviously, they've gone through this before; they've lost their dad. They know their dad is with the angels now, so we said, 'Phoenix has gone with your daddy'."

Describing Bodhi and Aurelia as her rocks, she heaped praise on her family unit and admitted they continue to help her through each difficult day.

Kelsey continued: "My kids are my everything, they have got me through the darkest of times, I can't believe I'm back here three and a half years later dealing with such a loss and a devastation, but me and Will have the kids and they have to have normality, they have to go to school.

"I did do the school run and for me, I think you have to rip the plaster off at some point, and if I'd left it until after the summer holidays and I came back and saw the parents, people don't know what to say, we are so awful about talking about grief, loss and death and us as a family, we're not. So, I did get up and do the school run, and I faced everyone."