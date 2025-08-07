Kelsey Parker breaks silence on heartbreaking baby loss and reveals how she told her children

7 August 2025, 16:21

Kelsey Parker's son Phoenix was 'born sleeping' earlier this year.
Kelsey Parker's son Phoenix was 'born sleeping' earlier this year. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Grieving mother Kelsey Parker has opened up about the loss of her baby son Phoenix in her first TV interview since his death.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kelsey Parker has broken her silence on the devastating loss of her baby son Phoenix, after he was 'born sleeping' in June earlier this year.

The heartbroken mum, 34, opened up about how she and her partner Will Lindsay were coping with their "earth-shattering" grief since the loss of their little boy.

Appearing as a guest on Lorraine in her first TV interview since his death, she bravely detailed how she's navigating heartbreak alongside helping her two young kids process their brother's passing.

Speaking to stand-in host Christine Lampard, she told the presenter: "Do you know what, for me, we just take each day, and each day looks so different for both of us."

She continued: "But I am strong, I keep saying this, but I am actually really strong.

"The one thing we are guaranteed is that we are going to die, so I do think talking about death and grief is so important."

Talking through her decision to step away from social media in the wake of her third child's death, she revealed why she needed time in private to sit with her sadness.

Kelsey, who shares Aurelia, six, and Bodhi, four, with her late husband Tom Parker, explained: "This time round it was a lot for me, I felt it was a lot to face everyone on social media and I just needed that time away.

"Everyone that follows me, they sent me so much love, and all my friends but I just needed that bit of time.

"We just went on holiday and it was so lovely for us to get away as a family, as a family unit. It is that breathing space.

"It think as well, with losing a baby, it's your hormones as well. My hormones have been all over the place."

Kelsey and Will tragically lost their first child together.
Kelsey and Will tragically lost their first child together. Picture: Instagram

The podcaster has faced tragedy before as her famous husband passed away from a brain tumour in 2022, leaving her to raise their children alone.

During the candid chat, Christine asked what advice she would you give to someone suffering with the heart-wrenching grief of losing a baby.

Kelsey said: "I think you just need to sit with it. You need to do what's best for you.

"And if that means you don't get out of bed, don't get out of bed. If you feel like you can go and do the school run, do the school run.

"We live in a society now where everyone judges and honestly there's no judgement with grief because grief looks so different for every person and it's your experience."

Kelsey said her family's recent holiday was a helpful escape.
Kelsey said her family's recent holiday was a helpful escape. Picture: Instagram

She also brought to light how she broke the news of Phoenix's death to her other children, explaining that she believed it was important to be truthful.

"It's being honest. It's telling them facts because I never want them to feel like I've not been honest, and years later go, 'Oh, but mum you didn't tell me this and you didn't tell me that'," divulged Kelsey.

"I don't like the thought of them being in separate rooms and adults having conversations, because kids listen. Your kids will be sat playing with a toy, but they're listening to your conversation.

"For me, we are so honest with them. Obviously, they've gone through this before; they've lost their dad. They know their dad is with the angels now, so we said, 'Phoenix has gone with your daddy'."

Describing Bodhi and Aurelia as her rocks, she heaped praise on her family unit and admitted they continue to help her through each difficult day.

Kelsey continued: "My kids are my everything, they have got me through the darkest of times, I can't believe I'm back here three and a half years later dealing with such a loss and a devastation, but me and Will have the kids and they have to have normality, they have to go to school.

"I did do the school run and for me, I think you have to rip the plaster off at some point, and if I'd left it until after the summer holidays and I came back and saw the parents, people don't know what to say, we are so awful about talking about grief, loss and death and us as a family, we're not. So, I did get up and do the school run, and I faced everyone."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Fans questioned why Joe's son Harry wasn't present.

Stacey Solomon 'mum-shamed' for not taking stepson Harry on lavish family holiday

Nick Jonas has revealed the cute tradition he is keeping up

Nick Jonas reveals the sweet family tradition he's carrying on for daughter Malti

Harry's mum Julia joked she 'disowned' him for his villa behaviour.

Love Island's Harry admits his mum didn't vote for him and Shakira to win final

Love Island

Fans are hoping for a Love Island 2025 reunion

Everything we know about the Love Island 2025 reunion so far

Love Island

Dejon's brother's sister has broken her silence

Dejon's brother's sister labels Love Island star a 'narcissist' as she breaks silence

Love Island

Myleene Klass posted a defiant statement on social media.

Myleene Klass reveals 'proof' her ex-husband 'cheated with celeb' as she vows to speak up

Yasmin has announced Miaow Miaow's death

Love Island's Yasmin announces devastating death of cat Miaow Miaow after cancer battle

Love Island

Mariah Carey has revealed she embarrassed her son online

Mariah Carey reveals hilarious moment she embarrassed her kids online

The Love Island stars have been busy since leaving the villa

Everything the Love Island 2025 stars have been up to since leaving the villa

Love Island

Shakira and Toni have revealed how they feel about the other girls

Love Island's Toni and Shakira break silence on 'feud' with Meg and Helena

Love Island

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

New research has revealed the surnames which could mean a family connection to one of the Royal Families around the world

35 surnames which mean you could be related to royalty

Royals

Some Love Island couples have found romance

Love Island 2025 couples: Who is still together and who has split?

Love Island

Love Island's Megan and Conor and carrying on their romance outside of the villa

Are Love Island's Megan and Conor still together?

Love Island

Big Brother is returning this Autumn

Big Brother 2025 start date, cast, channel and time revealed

Big Brother

Love Island winners Toni and Cach in the villa

Love Island 2025 winners Toni and Cach reveal plans for £50k prize money

Love Island

Dejon has responded to the social media outrage regarding his behaviour

Love Island's Dejon breaks silence on social media 'hate' after controversial villa stint

Love Island

Love Island fans spot Harrison's 'childish' behaviour at the final

Love Island star Harrison's 'childish' reaction to Toni and Cach caught on camera

Love Island

Fans believe Helena snubbed Yasmin at the Love Island final

Love Island's Helena caught 'snubbing' Yasmin and ‘ignoring’ her during live final

Love Island

Love Island's Dejon and Meg are hoping to prove everyone wrong with their relationship

Are Love Island's Meg and Dejon still together?

Love Island

Princess Diana wearing a metallic silver dress with plunging neckling

Princess Diana's favourite breakfast is now a viral food trend

Royals

Who is Love Island's Meg Moore?

Who is Love Island's Meg Moore? Age, job and TV show history revealed

Love Island

Calvin Harris is one of the most famous DJ's of the 21st century.

Calvin Harris facts: Producer's age, height, wife, net worth and career explained

Calvin Harris reveals first picture of baby son Micah

Calvin Harris reveals sweet baby name and birth details as he becomes a dad for the first time
Love Island first look sees emotions run high with final speeches

Love Island first look sees emotions run high with final speeches

Love Island

Maya Jama walking into the Love Island villa

Love Island All Stars 2026 confirmed with an exciting change

Love Island

Love Island 2025 winner odds revealed

Love Island 2025 winner odds reveal favourite couple

Love Island