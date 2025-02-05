Kelsey Parker reveals heartbreaking reason for finding love after Tom's death

Kelsey Parker has revealed why she has moved on from her late husband Tom Parker. Picture: Instagram/Kelsey Parker

By Hope Wilson

Kelsey Parker, widow of The Wanted singer Tom Parker, has revealed why she's decided to move on two years after his passing.

Kelsey Parker, 33, has revealed the real reason she found love after the death of her husband Tom Parker, as she prepares to welcome her third child with new beau Will Lindsay.

The mother-of-two announced her pregnancy in January of this year, however many fans criticised her for moving on 'so soon' after The Wanted star's passing.

Speaking to The Sun about how she's found the public scrutiny, Kelsey said: "It’s crazy. I knew I would be judged. But people who haven’t lost their partner, I don’t know how you can pass comment on me? I have been in such a dark place from losing Tom."

She continued: "I was so lonely and so unhappy. I feel like there are people who want me to always feel like that. I feel like I do deserve to try and find a bit of happiness."

Kelsey Parker and her boyfriend Will Lindsay. Picture: Instagram/Kelsey Parker

Kelsey added: "I think people think I should be sitting at home and dressed in black all day. I have two children that I have to get out of bed for.

"People are shocked I go to [supermarket] Tesco but I need to feed my kids."

While Kelsey admitted she hoped her and Tom would be together forever, the influencer stated: "However, I also vowed til death us do part. He has died.

"It sounds harsh but I’ve got to accept no matter how much I wish it was different, he's not coming back. If I could bring him back and spend the rest of my life with him and have my two kids and have more kids with him, I would.

"He was my life, my partner and my soulmate but that's not happened for me. While it’s been difficult for me, it’s horrible for Will too.

"This is his first child and he’s preparing to be a dad. I’ve already had this experience. I feel like people are taking the excitement away from Will."

Tom Parker and Kelsey Parker wed in 2018. Picture: Getty

"Although the best thing about Will is that he reads nothing. He has no clue. He goes: 'Kelsey, I don't know why you're looking at those comments'."

Kelsey and Tom share children Aurelia, five and Bodhi, four, and Kelsey is keen to keep Tom's memory alive for her young kids.

Tom Parker and Kelsey Parker share children Aurelia and Bodhi. Picture: Instagram/Kelsey Parker

Announcing her pregnancy to OK!, Kelsey revealed: "Tom and I always said we wanted four – but life had other plans.

"So yes, this is amazing but also bittersweet. The joys of finding out I’m pregnant and moving forward with my life, while thinking, ‘My life could have been so different.’

"I’ve felt every emotion under the sun. I’m still getting my head around it but I’m so excited. And I know I’m putting myself out there, telling people. I just want everyone to be as happy as I am."