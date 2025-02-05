Kelsey Parker reveals heartbreaking reason for finding love after Tom's death

5 February 2025, 11:32

Kelsey Parker has revealed why she has moved on from her late husband Tom Parker
Kelsey Parker has revealed why she has moved on from her late husband Tom Parker. Picture: Instagram/Kelsey Parker

By Hope Wilson

Kelsey Parker, widow of The Wanted singer Tom Parker, has revealed why she's decided to move on two years after his passing.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kelsey Parker, 33, has revealed the real reason she found love after the death of her husband Tom Parker, as she prepares to welcome her third child with new beau Will Lindsay.

The mother-of-two announced her pregnancy in January of this year, however many fans criticised her for moving on 'so soon' after The Wanted star's passing.

Speaking to The Sun about how she's found the public scrutiny, Kelsey said: "It’s crazy. I knew I would be judged. But people who haven’t lost their partner, I don’t know how you can pass comment on me? I have been in such a dark place from losing Tom."

She continued: "I was so lonely and so unhappy. I feel like there are people who want me to always feel like that. I feel like I do deserve to try and find a bit of happiness."

Kelsey Parker and her boyfriend Will Lindsay
Kelsey Parker and her boyfriend Will Lindsay. Picture: Instagram/Kelsey Parker

Kelsey added: "I think people think I should be sitting at home and dressed in black all day. I have two children that I have to get out of bed for.

"People are shocked I go to [supermarket] Tesco but I need to feed my kids."

While Kelsey admitted she hoped her and Tom would be together forever, the influencer stated: "However, I also vowed til death us do part. He has died.

"It sounds harsh but I’ve got to accept no matter how much I wish it was different, he's not coming back. If I could bring him back and spend the rest of my life with him and have my two kids and have more kids with him, I would.

"He was my life, my partner and my soulmate but that's not happened for me. While it’s been difficult for me, it’s horrible for Will too.

"This is his first child and he’s preparing to be a dad. I’ve already had this experience. I feel like people are taking the excitement away from Will."

Tom Parker and Kelsey Parker wed in 2018
Tom Parker and Kelsey Parker wed in 2018. Picture: Getty

She added: "While it’s been difficult for me, it’s horrible for Will, too. This is his first child and he’s preparing to be a dad. I’ve already had this experience. I feel like people are taking the excitement away from Will.

"Although the best thing about Will is that he reads nothing. He has no clue. He goes: 'Kelsey, I don't know why you're looking at those comments'."

Kelsey and Tom share children Aurelia, five and Bodhi, four, and Kelsey is keen to keep Tom's memory alive for her young kids.

Tom Parker and Kelsey Parker share children Aurelia and Bodhi
Tom Parker and Kelsey Parker share children Aurelia and Bodhi. Picture: Instagram/Kelsey Parker

Announcing her pregnancy to OK!, Kelsey revealed: "Tom and I always said we wanted four – but life had other plans.

"So yes, this is amazing but also bittersweet. The joys of finding out I’m pregnant and moving forward with my life, while thinking, ‘My life could have been so different.’

"I’ve felt every emotion under the sun. I’m still getting my head around it but I’m so excited. And I know I’m putting myself out there, telling people. I just want everyone to be as happy as I am."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Love Island All Stars has seen various couples pair up

Which Love Island All Stars are still together? The 2025 relationships revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Luca Bish stormed out of the villa after a clash with Grace Jackson

Has Love Island's Luca Bish left All Stars?

Love Island All Stars 2025

Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Jess Glynne and Will Young are among the Pub in the Park performers

Jess Glynne, Will Young, Sophie Ellis-Bextor announced for Pub in the Park 2025: Tickets, dates and venues
Love Island All Stars is taking over our winter TV watching

When does Love Island All Stars 2025 finish?

Love Island All Stars 2025

Michelle Keegan has showcased her growing baby bump.

Michelle Keegan reveals blossoming baby bump for first time in 'stunning' snaps

Beyoncé announces her UK tour

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter tour 2025: UK dates, venues, ticket, prices and more revealed

Coldplay In Concert

Coldplay UK tour dates 2025: Tickets, prices, venues and support acts

Love Island star Lucinda Strafford has quit the villa.

Love Island star Lucinda Strafford quits All Stars before even entering villa

Love Island All Stars 2025

Coleen Nolan has opened up regarding Linda Nolan's death

Coleen Nolan breaks down in tears as she pays tribute to sister Linda on Loose Women

All Stars fans have already picked their winning couple.

Love Island fans threaten to boycott show if 'hilarious' couple don't win All Stars

Love Island All Stars 2025

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Robbie Williams is going on an exciting tour across UK and Europe in 2025

Robbie Williams Live 2025 tour: Tickets, prices, support acts and venues

Ron Hall is rumoured to have quit Love Island All Stars

Ron Hall's Love Island All Stars exit explained as he quits villa days after Scott Thomas

Love Island All Stars 2025

Fans have been keen to learn more about Ron Hall's eye

What happened to Ron Hall's eye? Love Island star's injury and blindness explained

Love Island All Stars has seen a number of people leave the villa

Who left Love Island All Stars? Full list of dumped Islanders revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

The Love Island All Stars cast have been revealed

Who are the new bombshells in Love Island All Stars 2025?

Love Island All Stars 2025

Who has left The Masked Singer? All the celebrities unmasked so far

The Masked Singer 2025 celebrities unmasked so far

The Masked Singer

Hugh Jackman has cancelled his BST performance

Hugh Jackman 'deeply disappointed' after cancelling BST Hyde Park show

Jeremy Clarkson has spoken out regarding his health

Jeremy Clarkson reveals he's determined 'not to die' after recent health scare

Ruth Langsford has spoken out regarding her divorce from Eamonn Holmes

Ruth Langsford breaks silence on ‘difficult and painful’ split from Eamonn Holmes

Chris Martin paid tribute to Liam Payne at the Grammys

Grammys 2025: One Direction's Liam Payne receives emotional tribute from Chris Martin

Bear Grylls had wife Shara by his side at his latest premiere

Bear Grylls wife and children: A closer look inside their family life

Olivia Hawkins and Marcel Somerville are said to have broken up

Love Island's Olivia and Marcel 'split' just days after leaving the All Stars villa

Bear Grylls has launched a new TV show on Netflix

Bear Grylls facts: Age, real name, wife and family revealed

Samie Elishi and Luca Bish share a romantic past

What happened between Luca Bish and Samie Elishi? Their secret Love Island romance revealed
Love Island's Tom Clare and Samie Elishi have split

What happened between Samie Elishi and Tom Clare? Their Love Island relationship explained

TV & Movies

Samie Elishi is one of the Love Island All Stars

Samie Elishi facts: Age, ex-boyfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained