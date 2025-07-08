Kelsey Parker issues heartbreaking request to fans following tragic loss of baby son

8 July 2025, 14:10

Kelsey has given fans a brave update on her podcast.
Kelsey has given fans a brave update on her podcast. Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

The grieving mother urged fans to 'be kind' as she shared a brave update following her son Phoenix's death.

Kelsey Parker has issued a heartbreaking request to fans following the tragic loss of her third child, who was 'born sleeping' last month.

The grieving mother-of-two, who shares Aurelia, six, and Bodhi, four, with the late singer Tom Parker, sadly gave birth to a stillborn son named Phoenix in June, just days before her due date.

The 34-year-old podcaster penned an emotional tribute to her first child with partner Will Lindsay at the time as she revealed the earth-shattering news on Instagram.

After a period of silence, Kelsey returned to social media to ask followers to 'be kind' when it comes to some new episodes of her parenting podcast, Mum's The Word!, which are soon to be released.

Kelsey and partner Will Lindsay tragically lost their son.
Kelsey and partner Will Lindsay tragically lost their son. Picture: Instagram/@being_kelsey

Urging listeners to take her heart-wrenching situation into consideration, she wrote: "Before I gave birth to Phoenix, I had recorded a lot of podcasts for my @mumstheword_pod before going off on maternity leave.

"I want to thank the lovely team for checking in and being patient to put some episodes out that were during my pregnancy.

"Over the next couple of months, these episodes will air. They were part of my journey so I didn't want to not share them, and they all have incredible guests with really important stories and messages.

"Please take the time to listen to these episodes and remember to be kind when doing so."

The grieving mum urged her podcast listeners to 'be kind'.
The grieving mum urged her podcast listeners to 'be kind'. Picture: Instagram/@being_kelsey

The widower, who was married to The Wanted star when he passed away from brain cancer in 2022, made the poignant request to fans as she prepared to release new material, which she recorded whilst pregnant.

Kelsey co-hosts Mum's The Word! with Georgia Jones, the wife of McFly’s Danny Jones.

The series focuses on all aspects of motherhood, with the two covering a wide range of topics as they interview celebrity guests and experts about relatable parenting experiences.

Her bittersweet request comes just days after Kelsey shared a sweet post wishing her now six-year-old daughter a happy birthday.

In a sweet tribute to her eldest child, which featured a video of memories including Aurelia with her dad Tom, the proud mum gushed over her growing girl.

Next to the montage, she wrote: "Aurelia means 'The Golden One' and that's what you are... you've been through so much my darling daughter, but you're the most precious little girl any mummy could wish for.

"I'm so happy we got to spend this weekend celebrating your birthday and turning another year older. I'm beyond proud of you and the amazing young woman you're growing up to be."

