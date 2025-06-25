Kelsey Parker's mum shares heartbreaking message after tragic loss of grandson Phoenix

Kelsey Parker's mum has spoken about the loss of her grandson. Picture: Instagram/@diane_whitlock970

By Hope Wilson

Kelsey Parker's mum Diane Whitlock has opened up about the sad passing of her grandson Phoenix.

Kelsey Parker's mum has paid tribute to her grandson Phoenix after he was "born sleeping."

Earlier this week the former wife of The Wanted's Tom Parker revealed the tragic loss of her baby, whom she and partner Will Lindsay named Phoenix.

While Kelsey has announced she will be taking a break from social media, her mum Diane has broken her silence with a sweet post about her late grandson.

Diane wrote: "A special thought to beautiful phoenix as his soul finds peace 💙 Life is cruel, but we have to keep going and keep following our path."

Kelsey Parker and Will Lindsay announced the loss of their son Phoenix. Picture: Instagram/Kelsey Parker

In her video, Diane said: "Good morning everyone. So I woke up this morning and it was a new day and I get out of bed and then I remembered Phoenix being born and his soul had already taken flight and I thought to myself people will say that life is so cruel.

"But what if we have to walk the path we walk to learn what we need to learn because I believe that everything happens for a reason and I have to believe that."

Kelsey Parker's Diana spoke about her grandson Phoenix. Picture: Instagram/@diane_whitlock970

This comes after Kelsey announced the sad loss of her son Phoenix, just one week before her due date.

The influencer wrote: "For Phoenix, born sleeping, forever loved. The world grew quiet as you arrived, So loved, so longed for, yet not alive. Our precious boy, our angel light, Born with wings, took silent flight.

"We named you Phoenix, brave and bright. A soul of love, of warmth and light Though we never heard you cry, You'll live in hearts that won't ask why.

"No breath you drew, no eyes to see, Still, you mean everything to me. You'll journey with us, softly near, In every sigh, in every tear."

Kelsey Parker and Will Lindsay announced the sad loss of their son. Picture: Instagram/Kelsey Parker

Later posting on her Instagram Stories, Kelsey said: "Before I receive an influx of lovely messages and heartfelt wishes, I wanted to just say that I truly appreciate everything you are all going to say and share.

"But with the news being so raw, I would really like to ensure that we as a family are given space and time to process this devastating and earth-shattering news.

"I love you all and thank you for your understanding and space. Love always, Kelsey, Will, and the Parker Family."