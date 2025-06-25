Kelsey Parker's mum shares heartbreaking message after tragic loss of grandson Phoenix

25 June 2025, 12:26

Kelsey Parker's mum has spoken about the loss of her grandson
Kelsey Parker's mum has spoken about the loss of her grandson. Picture: Instagram/@diane_whitlock970

By Hope Wilson

Kelsey Parker's mum Diane Whitlock has opened up about the sad passing of her grandson Phoenix.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kelsey Parker's mum has paid tribute to her grandson Phoenix after he was "born sleeping."

Earlier this week the former wife of The Wanted's Tom Parker revealed the tragic loss of her baby, whom she and partner Will Lindsay named Phoenix.

While Kelsey has announced she will be taking a break from social media, her mum Diane has broken her silence with a sweet post about her late grandson.

Diane wrote: "A special thought to beautiful phoenix as his soul finds peace 💙 Life is cruel, but we have to keep going and keep following our path."

Kelsey Parker and Will Lindsay announced the loss of their son Phoenix
Kelsey Parker and Will Lindsay announced the loss of their son Phoenix. Picture: Instagram/Kelsey Parker

In her video, Diane said: "Good morning everyone. So I woke up this morning and it was a new day and I get out of bed and then I remembered Phoenix being born and his soul had already taken flight and I thought to myself people will say that life is so cruel.

"But what if we have to walk the path we walk to learn what we need to learn because I believe that everything happens for a reason and I have to believe that."

Kelsey Parker's Diana spoke about her grandson Phoenix
Kelsey Parker's Diana spoke about her grandson Phoenix. Picture: Instagram/@diane_whitlock970

This comes after Kelsey announced the sad loss of her son Phoenix, just one week before her due date.

The influencer wrote: "For Phoenix, born sleeping, forever loved. The world grew quiet as you arrived, So loved, so longed for, yet not alive. Our precious boy, our angel light, Born with wings, took silent flight.

"We named you Phoenix, brave and bright. A soul of love, of warmth and light Though we never heard you cry, You'll live in hearts that won't ask why.

"No breath you drew, no eyes to see, Still, you mean everything to me. You'll journey with us, softly near, In every sigh, in every tear."

Kelsey Parker and Will Lindsay announced the sad loss of their son
Kelsey Parker and Will Lindsay announced the sad loss of their son. Picture: Instagram/Kelsey Parker

Later posting on her Instagram Stories, Kelsey said: "Before I receive an influx of lovely messages and heartfelt wishes, I wanted to just say that I truly appreciate everything you are all going to say and share.

"But with the news being so raw, I would really like to ensure that we as a family are given space and time to process this devastating and earth-shattering news.

"I love you all and thank you for your understanding and space. Love always, Kelsey, Will, and the Parker Family."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Four contestant have been dumped from Love Island

Love Island twist as four contestants are dumped

Love Island

Conor and Megan's kiss becomes public knowledge in the villa

Love Island first look: Megan and Conor's kiss is revealed as Tommy finds out the truth

Love Island

Who is going to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding?

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding guest list revealed

Celebs Go Dating star Eden has died

Celebs Go Dating expert Eden Blackman dies aged 57 after 'long illness'

TV & Movies

Love Island will end later this summer

Love Island 2025 end date and time revealed

Love Island

Tallulah Willis has been forced to defend posting photos of dad Bruce.

Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah calls out trolls after sharing new photos of her dad

The first look for Tuesday June 24 has been revealed

Love Island first look: Megan and Conor grow closer as Tommy is left furious

Love Island

When does Casa Amor start?

When Casa Amor starts on Love Island 2025

Love Island

Poppy Harrison split from her partner just days ago.

Love Island bombshell Poppy 'dumped boyfriend' a week before signing up

Love Island

Coleen Nolan will become a grandmother for the third time.

Coleen Nolan's delight as daughter announces first pregnancy

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

The Love Island USA season 7 villa has been praised for its design

Where is Love Island USA filmed? Villa location revealed

Love Island

Jessie J has undergone surgery following a breast cancer diagnosis

Jessie J in tears as she shares candid details of breast cancer surgery

Love Island's Megan Clarke has a scar on her forehead

Love Island star Megan's scar explained after fans notice head wound

Love Island

Kelsey Parker and Will Lindsay have announced the loss of their baby

Kelsey Parker announces tragic loss of third child who was 'born sleeping'

Love Island's Harry breaks down in tears

Love Island's Harry breaks down in tears in emotional first look

Love Island

Heart Live in Ibiza

Heart Live in Ibiza with Boots: Watch Jax Jones' exclusive set, a surprise proposal and bonus Wayne Rooney!
More than three decades after its 1990 release, Pretty Woman remains one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic comedies.

Pretty Woman outtakes shows new side of Julia Roberts and Richard Gere's relationship

Britney Spears once come remarkably close to landing the lead role in the smash-hit film, The Notebook.

Britney Spears' forgotten audition for The Notebook: Producers were "blown away"

Love Island USA is currently airing

Where to watch Love Island USA season 7 in the UK

Everything you need to know about the longest day of the year for 2024

Summer Solstice 2025: Date, time and meaning of longest day of the year

News

Noel Edmonds is part of a big blended family.

Does Noel Edmonds have children? TV star's blended family explained

Giorgio Russo is taking part in season 12 of Love Island

Who is Giorgio Russo? Love Island star's age, job, famous sister and Instagram revealed

Love Island

Caprice is joining the Love Island villa

Who is Caprice Alexandra? Love Island star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Love Island

Who is Love Island's Will Means?

Who is Love Island's Will Means? Bombshell's age, job and Instagram revealed

Love Island

Who is Love Island's Poppy Harrison?

Who is Love Island's Poppy Harrison? Bombshell's age, job, Instagram revealed

Love Island

The couple wanted to emigrate and give back to their local community.

Why Noel Edmonds quit TV and left the UK