Tom Parker's widow Kelsey announces she's pregnant with 'rainbow baby' one year after tragic stillbirth

Kelsey Parker has revealed she is expecting a baby with boyfriend Will Lindsay. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Giorgina Hamilton

Kelsey Parker shared the joyful news on Instagram, nearly a year after losing her son Phoenix and four years after the death of husband Tom Parker.

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Kelsey Parker has revealed she is expecting a baby with boyfriend Will Lindsay, describing the pregnancy as a "rainbow baby" almost a year after the heartbreaking stillbirth of her son, Phoenix.

The podcast host shared the news on Instagram alongside a photograph of her baby scan, telling followers that the new arrival feels like a gift following an incredibly difficult period for her family.

In the emotional post, Kelsey wrote: “A year ago next month, we lost our beautiful baby boy, Phoenix.

“And somehow, through all the heartbreak, it feels like Tom and Phoenix have sent us another little gift from heaven our little rainbow baby.”

Kelsey's late husband, Tom Parker, rose to fame as a member of The Wanted. Picture: Getty

The announcement was met with an outpouring of support from friends, fans and fellow celebrities. Among those offering congratulations was Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid, who commented: “Oh this is so amazing – all the love in the world, congratulations.”

Kelsey's late husband, Tom Parker, rose to fame as a member of The Wanted. The singer, who was born in Bolton, died in March 2022 aged 33 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

He and Kelsey married in 2018 and had two children together before his death.

The pregnancy news comes just weeks after Parker spoke publicly about the circumstances surrounding the stillbirth of Phoenix, whom she was expecting with her new partner, Will Lindsay.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain earlier this month, she described the traumatic events that unfolded when Phoenix was delivered at home at 39 weeks.

Kelsey explained that her labour progressed so quickly that her midwife was unable to reach the house before the birth.

Recalling the moment she realised something was wrong, she said: “You could just see that he was no longer with us.

"Obviously, straight away we called the ambulance. They took nine minutes to come, and just when they arrived… the only way I can describe it, it was like I was in a film, and this wasn’t real, and it wasn’t happening to me.”

Kelsey went on to explain that emergency services attended the property and that police were subsequently called.

According to Parker, officers informed her that her home was being treated as a “crime scene”, a description she later said left her feeling as though she had been treated like a criminal during one of the worst moments of her life.

She also criticised the care she received afterwards, saying she was required to attend a maternity unit where she waited among mothers with newborn babies shortly after losing her son.

Since speaking out, Parker has become a vocal advocate for improved support and more compassionate procedures for families experiencing baby loss.

Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey emotional as she talks about telling daughter about The Wanted star’s death

The Metropolitan Police later apologised for the language used by officers attending the incident.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “We understand this was a deeply traumatic experience for Kelsey and Will and our thoughts remain with them as they continue to grieve the loss of their son.

"We acknowledge that referring to the address as a crime scene was inappropriate, and that the family could and should have been treated in a more sensitive way.

"Learning has been implemented to prevent this happening again. A detective inspector has offered to meet with the family alongside a child bereavement nurse and arrangements are ongoing for this to take place.”

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