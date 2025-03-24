Kelsey Parker slams trolls attacking her for 'moving on' after husband Tom Parker's death

Kelsey Parker has opened up about her relationship with Will Lindsay. Picture: Instagram/being_kelsey

By Hope Wilson

Three years after the death of her husband Tom Parker, Kelsey Parker has spoken about finding love with her partner Will Lindsay.

Kelsey Parker has hit back at trolls after the mother-of-two faced criticism for finding love following the death of her husband, The Wanted singer Tom Parker.

After announcing her pregnancy earlier this year, the social media star was joined by her partner Will Lindsay on Lorraine as they opened up about their love life and parenting.

Mum to Aurelia, five, and Bodhi, four, Kelsey spoke about moving on after Tom's death, saying: "It's been three years, this is Tom's three year anniversary of his death and it's almost like people want me to feel guilty for moving on."

Kelsey then asked Will: "Does it stress you out that I get upset about trolls and people commenting on our relationship?"

Kelsey Parker and her boyfriend Will Lindsay appeared on Lorraine. Picture: ITV

Will responded: "Not really, I just tell you not to look at them don’t I. There’s bound to be some people sending nice messages but block out the haters."

The influencer then went on to discuss feeling guilty for moving on, saying: "I’m always going to have guilt but what’s so hard is that Tom’s not here anymore so what do people want me to do? Our house was full of so much sadness but now it’s full of happiness, the kids deserve that more than anything."

Tom Parker and Kelsey Parker wed in 2018. Picture: Getty

She continued: "They’ve been through so much, I feel like we are taking the steps forward to heal but I just want other women to feel like it’s ok to move on, it’s not taking anything away from the love I had for Tom."

Kelsey then went on to detail the impact her new partner has had on her life, stating: "I do feel like you’re the best thing that’s happened to me since losing Tom.

"You’re so understanding, our first conversation was about you losing your Dad, you’ve been through the same thing as the children.

"You have an understanding of loss, if people haven’t gone through loss they will never understand it. Walk in my shoes and then understand how I feel because I just don’t think you can and that’s why you are understanding."

Tom Parker and Kelsey Parker share children Aurelia and Bodhi. Picture: Instagram/Kelsey Parker

Will added: "Just to see how strong you are as well and how strong you’ve been through it all, like you say you’ve had to be because of the kids."

Kelsey then replied: "I’ve had no other option but to be strong and get on with it, Bodhi was 18 months when Tom died, what else was I meant to do?"

The couple went on to discuss their relationship, with Kelsey praising the father-to-be, saying: "It has actually been a whirlwind hasn’t it, moving in really quick, when you know, you know."

Will continued: "Straight away, it’s been amazing since I met you, I knew, I definitely wanted to spend more time with you. I was just insanely happy, I couldn’t stop thinking about you."

Kelsey replied: "I do think Tom sent you to me, we kicked it off straight away and the kids obviously absolutely love you, everyone does actually, genuinely love you."

