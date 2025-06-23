Kelsey Parker announces tragic loss of third child who was 'born sleeping'
23 June 2025, 09:54
Kelsey Parker and her partner Will Lindsay named their son Phoenix.
Listen to this article
Kelsey Parker has revealed the sad loss of her third child with partner Will Lindsay, one week before her due date.
The 34-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday June 22 to reveal the devastating news that their son Phoenix was "born sleeping."
Kelsey who shares Aurelia, five, and Bodhi, four, with The Wanted sing Tom Parker, wrote: "For Phoenix, born sleeping, forever loved."
She continued: "The world grew quiet as you arrived, So loved, so longed for, yet not alive. Our precious boy, our angel light, Born with wings, took silent flight."
Kelsey added: "We named you Phoenix, brave and bright. A soul of love, of warmth and light Though we never heard you cry, You'll live in hearts that won't ask why.
"No breath you drew, no eyes to see, Still, you mean everything to me. You'll journey with us, softly near, In every sigh, in every tear."
Later posting on her Instagram Stories, Kelsey said: "Before I receive an influx of lovely messages and heartfelt wishes, I wanted to just say that I truly appreciate everything you are all going to say and share'
"But with the news being so raw, I would really like to ensure that we as a family are given space and time to process this devastating and earth-shattering news.
"I love you all and thank you for your understanding and space. Love always, Kelsey, Will, and the Parker Family."
- Read more: Kelsey Parker slams trolls attacking her for 'moving on' after husband Tom Parker's death
- Read more: Kelsey Parker reveals heartbreaking reason for finding love after Tom's death
After sharing the sad news, Kelsey's comment section was flooded with positive messages.
One follower wrote: "Phoenix may have be born in silence but he will be forever loved with a roar. He came wrapped in love and left wrapped in light. His soul touched this world, and his spirit will soar forever. Love you so very much Kelsey. Thinking of you, Will, Rae and Bo xxx ❤️❤️"
Another added: "Oh Kelsey I am so so sorry for you and the family! Life is so so unfair… I can’t believe you and your family has to go through grief again… sending you all the love and hugs and strength! Beautiful Phoenix .. you are so loved by your family, and we all know that Tom will be taking care of you. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"
While a third stated: "I am heartbroken for you all , there are no words of comfort my darling 😢 sending you love and strength for the road ahead xx"
Kelsey announced she was pregnant in January 2025, however the influencer received backlash for 'moving on' following Tom's death in 2022.
Speaking on Lorraine, Kelsey said: "It's been three years, this is Tom's three year anniversary of his death and it's almost like people want me to feel guilty for moving on."
She added: "I'm always going to have guilt but what's so hard is that Tom's not here anymore so what do people want me to do? Our house was full of so much sadness but now it's full of happiness, the kids deserve that more than anything."
Kelsey continued: "They've been through so much, I feel like we are taking the steps forward to heal but I just want other women to feel like it's OK to move on, it's not taking anything away from the love I had for Tom."
She also told The Sun: "I think people think I should be sitting at home and dressed in black all day. I have two children (and another one on the way) that I have to get out of bed for. People are shocked I go to Tesco but I need to feed my kids."
- Read more: Kelsey Parker opens up about how she speaks to her kids about Tom's death
- Read more: Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey pays subtle tribute to ‘soulmate’ at his funeral
- Read more: Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey shares heartbreaking message about grief