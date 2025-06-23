Kelsey Parker announces tragic loss of third child who was 'born sleeping'

23 June 2025, 09:54

Kelsey Parker and Will Lindsay have announced the loss of their baby
Kelsey Parker and Will Lindsay have announced the loss of their baby. Picture: Instagram/Kelsey Parker

By Hope Wilson

Kelsey Parker and her partner Will Lindsay named their son Phoenix.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kelsey Parker has revealed the sad loss of her third child with partner Will Lindsay, one week before her due date.

The 34-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday June 22 to reveal the devastating news that their son Phoenix was "born sleeping."

Kelsey who shares Aurelia, five, and Bodhi, four, with The Wanted sing Tom Parker, wrote: "For Phoenix, born sleeping, forever loved."

She continued: "The world grew quiet as you arrived, So loved, so longed for, yet not alive. Our precious boy, our angel light, Born with wings, took silent flight."

Kelsey Parker and Will Lindsay announced the sad loss of their son
Kelsey Parker and Will Lindsay announced the sad loss of their son. Picture: Instagram/Kelsey Parker

Kelsey added: "We named you Phoenix, brave and bright. A soul of love, of warmth and light Though we never heard you cry, You'll live in hearts that won't ask why.

"No breath you drew, no eyes to see, Still, you mean everything to me. You'll journey with us, softly near, In every sigh, in every tear."

Later posting on her Instagram Stories, Kelsey said: "Before I receive an influx of lovely messages and heartfelt wishes, I wanted to just say that I truly appreciate everything you are all going to say and share'

"But with the news being so raw, I would really like to ensure that we as a family are given space and time to process this devastating and earth-shattering news.

"I love you all and thank you for your understanding and space. Love always, Kelsey, Will, and the Parker Family."

Kelsey Parker announced the loss of her baby Phoenix
Kelsey Parker announced the loss of her baby Phoenix. Picture: Instagram/Kelsey Parker

After sharing the sad news, Kelsey's comment section was flooded with positive messages.

One follower wrote: "Phoenix may have be born in silence but he will be forever loved with a roar. He came wrapped in love and left wrapped in light. His soul touched this world, and his spirit will soar forever. Love you so very much Kelsey. Thinking of you, Will, Rae and Bo xxx ❤️❤️"

Another added: "Oh Kelsey I am so so sorry for you and the family! Life is so so unfair… I can’t believe you and your family has to go through grief again… sending you all the love and hugs and strength! Beautiful Phoenix .. you are so loved by your family, and we all know that Tom will be taking care of you. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

While a third stated: "I am heartbroken for you all , there are no words of comfort my darling 😢 sending you love and strength for the road ahead xx"

Kelsey Parker and her boyfriend Will Lindsay met a year ago
Kelsey Parker and her boyfriend Will Lindsay met a year ago. Picture: Instagram/Kelsey Parker

Kelsey announced she was pregnant in January 2025, however the influencer received backlash for 'moving on' following Tom's death in 2022.

Speaking on Lorraine, Kelsey said: "It's been three years, this is Tom's three year anniversary of his death and it's almost like people want me to feel guilty for moving on."

She added: "I'm always going to have guilt but what's so hard is that Tom's not here anymore so what do people want me to do? Our house was full of so much sadness but now it's full of happiness, the kids deserve that more than anything."

Tom Parker and Kelsey Parker share children Aurelia and Bodhi
Tom Parker and Kelsey Parker share children Aurelia and Bodhi. Picture: Instagram/Kelsey Parker

Kelsey continued: "They've been through so much, I feel like we are taking the steps forward to heal but I just want other women to feel like it's OK to move on, it's not taking anything away from the love I had for Tom."

She also told The Sun: "I think people think I should be sitting at home and dressed in black all day. I have two children (and another one on the way) that I have to get out of bed for. People are shocked I go to Tesco but I need to feed my kids."

