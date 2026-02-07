Kesha facts: Age, real name, songs, boyfriend and what happened with her producer

7 February 2026

Kesha with swept back hair on the red carpet at the Grammy's 2026
Kesha is a successful American pop star with hits including 'Tik Tok'. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Who is American singer Kesha? Here's everything you need to know about the pop star from her net worth to her connection to Taylor Swift.

Kesha is an American pop star who first shot to fame with her debut single 'Tik Tok' in 2009.

She went on to have a hugely successful carer in the music business with a number of hit songs behind her including 'Blah Blah Blah' and her hit with Flo Rida, 'Right Round'.

However, Kesha's career hasn't all been top 10 singles and sell-out tours as she faced a huge legal battle with her former music producer, causing her to take a break from her talent.

Here's everything you need to know about Kesha from her age, full name and rumoured boyfriends.

Kesha performing on stage
Kesha first hit the music scene in 2009. Picture: Getty

Who is Kesha?

Age: 38 (born March 1, 1987)

From: LA

Instagram: @Kesha

Her real full name is Kesha Rose Sebert but she mainly goes by her first name in the music industry.

Not much is known about her life outside of work but we know she has two siblings and has spent around 17 years writing and performing her best tunes.

Born in LA, Kesha was raised by her mother Pebe Sebert and moved to Nashville in Tennessee when she was only four.

What are Kesha's most successful songs?

Kesha has a whole collection of impressive music but of course, like with every artist, there are a few she's become recognisable for. Her best-known songs are:

  • Tik Tok
  • Praying
  • Die Young
  • Take It Off
  • Crazy Kids
  • Blow

As of July 2025, Kesha had released six studio albums with 'Animal', 'Rainbow' and 'Warrior' being two of her most popular.

She released 'Period' in 2025 which is a moment she marked by adding a pink dot to her social media profiles.

Kesha singing on stage in a crop top and denim skirt
Kesha has built herself a multi-millionaire pound empire. Picture: Getty

What is Kesha's net worth?

Kesha's net worth has skyrocketed in recent years as not only has her music and song-writing abilities added to her fortune, she also launched her own label, Kesha Records

Her reported net worth is $50million which is around £37million.

Does Kesha have a boyfriend?

Not much is known about Kesha's romantic life and its currently believed she is single.

In an interview in 2025, she spoke about quietly getting engaged but her song writing helped her decide she wasn't ready to wed. She said: "Basically, I find that writing songs leads me to my truth."

In the past Kesha has been linked to health-tech entrepreneur Michael Gilvary, film producer Riccardo Maddalosso and former longtime boyfriend Brad Ashenfelter.

What happened to Kesha with her music producer?

Kesha had a famous legal battle with producer Dr Luke who she sued for sexual assault, battery and emotional abuse. He counteracted with a defamation lawsuit.

Eventually they both settled on a confidential out-of-court settlement.

At the time, Taylor Swift donated $250,000 (£176,000) to Kesha to support her with legal fees.

