Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Lewis Hamilton's latest relationship milestone is the cutest

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian have enjoyed a romantic getaway together. Picture: Instagram

By Zoe Adams

New showbiz couple Kim Kardashian and Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton escape their busy schedules for a romantic getaway.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton shocked all their fans earlier this year when it was rumoured they were dating.

Neither Kim, age 45, or Lewis, age 41, have spoken publicly about their relationship, but now there's no denying they're completely loved up thanks to their latest milestone.

Ahead of his return to Formula One this weekend, the sports star and Skims underwear brand owner headed to Utah for a luxurious and romantic few nights away together.

While neither Kim or Lewis actually posted any pictures together, they both were sharing photos from the same resort at the same time.

Kim Kardashian took a couple of days out of her busy schedule to spend time with boyfriend Lewis. Picture: Getty

For Lewis, with just days to go until the F1 2026 season begins, he shared a post of his training sessions while Kim couldn't resist capturing the beautiful scenery that was on offer.

It's believed the five-star resort costs £3,200 a night to stay and boasts plenty of privacy for the well-known faces. It's also thought to be a favourite destination of the Kardashian family for years.

Kim and Lewis dating rumours began swirling in early 2026 with reports suggesting they struck up a romance in November 2025. They've both been friends for years but now it's reported they've taken things further.

Following the claims, the showbiz couple were also spotted together publicly in February as they attended the Super Bowl.

Lewis Hamilton's schedule is about to get super busy with the new F1 season. Picture: Getty

Kim has previously been linked to Pete Davidson and Odell Beckham Jr. and was married to Kanye West for seven yers. They have four children together, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Lewis has history with Nicole Scherzinger, Winnine Harlow and Sofia Vegara.

READ MORE: