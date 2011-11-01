Kim Kardashian files for divorce

Reality television star Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce - just 72 days after getting married.

Court papers suggest she blames "irreconcilable differences" for her split from the basketball player Kris Humphries.



Their lavish wedding is reported to have cost ten million dollars - and more than three million viewers tuned in to watch a two part documentary about the big day.

"I hope everyone understands this was not an easy decision," Kardashian said in a statement.

"I had hoped this marriage was forever but sometimes things don't work out as planned."

Documents filed with a US court show the couple signed a prenuptial agreement that will dictate how they divide up their assets.