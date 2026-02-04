Are Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton secretly dating?

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have sparked dating rumours after being photographed at the same hotel. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are the centre of showbiz dating rumours right now but are they actually in a relationship? Here's all the evidence we have so far.

The celebrity dating world is full of surprises and rumours and the latest ones surrounding Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have shocked many.

With speculation growing that they are secretly dating, the Formula One champion and reality TV star are said to be enjoying private and extravagant dates as they move from friendship to romance.

Not confirmed by either Lewis or Kim themselves, there have been pictures of the two arriving and leaving the same luxury hotel in the Cotswolds.

The history between the two also goes back years as they first struck up a friendship when the sports star was dating Nicole Scherzinger and she was married to Kanye West.

So are Kim and Lewis actually dating? What's their relationship history so far? Here's all the evidence of their romance.

Kim Kardashian hasn't confirmed or denied her new romance rumours. Picture: Getty

February 2026: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's luxury hotel date

Both Kim and Lewis were pictured checking in to Estelle Manor, a beautiful hotel in the Cotswolds, at the beginning of the month.

Kim, aged 45, arrived via her private jet on the Saturday with Lewis, aged 41, arriving moments later from London via helicopter.

Reports suggested they had a private dinner in their room as well as a couple's treatment in the spa.

December 2025: Kim and Lewis meet at Kate Hudson's New Year's Eve party

Despite knowing each other for years, it's been reported it was Kate Hudson's New Year's Eve party in Aspen in 2025 that saw the romantic spark.

A source told Hello!: "Kim and Lewis got people talking at Kate Hudson's New Year's Eve Party in Aspen last year.

"Lewis was there with three of his friends and some of his team members, but they still managed to have an intimate chat together and there appeared to be chemistry between them inside the bash.

"However, they were careful not to be pictured together and left separately at the time, it seemed as though they were both trying to play it cool as it's clearly still early days for them both."

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were pictured together at the 2021 Innovator Awards. Picture: Getty

Inside Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's friendship

Kim and Lewis have been snapped together on various occasions in the years leading up to these dating rumours.

First, they were pictured in 2014 at the GQ Men Of The Year awards alongside their respective partners at the time.

In 2016, they were photographed together again at Paris Fashion Week and in 2021, Lewis shared a photo of him and Kim to Instagram after they were both honoured at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards.

