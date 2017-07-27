Kim Kardashian Has Some BIG Baby News After Turning To A Surrogate

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is thought to be expecting her third child after approaching an agency.

Kim Kardashian West could be expecting her third child later this year as her surrogate is reportedly three months pregnant.

The 36-year-old reality star already has four-year-old daughter North and 19-month-old son Saint with her husband Kanye West, but was left devastated when she was warned off getting pregnant again by doctors because of the complications she previously suffered when expecting both her children.

However, last month it was revealed the couple had found someone willing to carry their child for them for a cool $45,000, and a report published by Us Weekly magazine has now claimed the unnamed woman is currently pregnant with their next baby.

If the reports are true, it means that Kim could finally achieve her dream of welcoming another child into their brood, and fans could see the star with a new baby as early as January next year.

Previously, it was reported that on top of the $45,000, Kim and Kayne would give the surrogate - who hails from San Diego - an extra $5,000 per child in the event of a multiple pregnancy, as well as an extra $4,000 if if the surrogate loses reproductive organs in the process.

The incredible news comes after it was recently reported that Kim “misses” having a baby in the family now her youngest child is rapidly approaching two years old.

A source claimed: "After having Saint, Kim was told she couldn't carry another baby - that it would be too dangerous - and she was okay with that. She was content with two. But even after having Saint and knowing everything, Kanye was already talking about having more kids. He would want a family of five or six if it was up to him.

"Kim was never going to let herself get pregnant again. But she thinks her kids have grown up too fast and misses having a baby in the family. Things have been good for the past few months, and she started agreeing with him [about having another child]."

Good luck to them both!