Kim Woodburn's co-star Aggie MacKenzie pays tribute to 'tormented soul'

Aggie MacKenzie described Kim Woodburn as an "unforgettable woman". Picture: Channel 5/Getty

By Claire Blackmore

Aggie MacKenzie has broken her silence on the death of former How Clean Is Your House co-star Kim Woodburn.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Aggie MacKenzie has broken her silence on former How Clean Is Your House? co-star Kim Woodburn's shock death.

The Scottish journalist, 69, opened up about the TV duo's fiery relationship and paid tribute to her ex-colleague in the wake of her sudden passing on 16th June.

Describing the 83-year-old as a "tormented soul", the broadcaster addressed their tricky working partnership but offered up her condolences following the sad announcement this morning.

Speaking to The Mirror, Aggie said: "Kim was a tormented soul, but now she's finally at peace."

Kim and Aggie famously feuded behind the scenes. Picture: Getty

She continued: "We clashed often. Behind the fierce persona was deep pain and incredible strength. She survived because she had to.

"I hope she's resting now. She was an unforgettable woman."

Kim and Aggie famously worked together on the Channel 4 series for almost seven years, despite clashing on and off camera.

The pair amassed a huge following for their explosive rows and tit-for-tat behaviour – but it was this that made their popular cleaning show work.

The pair co-hosted How Clean Is Your House? for almost seven years. Picture: Getty

Aggie previously opened up about their tricky partnership whilst co-hosting How Clean Is Your House?, telling Nana Akua on GB News: "I think we're chalk and cheese, and so different from each other, but I think that was one of the reasons why it worked.

"Because of the friction there was between us, it created this energy and so we knew how to be in front of the camera. I mean, most of it was ad lib. We had an idea of the storyline, but we just kind of made it up as we went along."

Speaking of Kim's 'complicated' personality, she added: "Kim is not the most straightforward person. I'm somebody who just likes to get on and Kim had a very difficult beginning, a difficult childhood and I think in her home, growing up, there was lots of conflict, many rows and she spent a lot of her childhood in a children's home.

"And I think for her, it's kind of normal to have conflict and I think that if things are calm and easy, I think she found that quite difficult. That's not me, I like it easy peasy. There were lots of highs, and a few lows."

Aggie previously spoke of their 'complicated' relationship. Picture: Alamy

Kim Woodburn's death was announced on Tuesday this week after the reality star died following a short illness, aged 83.

A spokesperson told MailOnline: "It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved Kim Woodburn passed away yesterday following a short illness.

"Kim was an incredibly kind, caring, charismatic and strong person. Her husband Peter is heartbroken at the loss of his soulmate.

"We are so proud of the amazing things Kim achieved in her life and career.

"We kindly ask that Kim's husband and close friends are given the time and privacy they need to grieve.

"We will not be releasing any further details."