Kim Woodburn dies aged 83 after short illness

Kim Woodburn has passed away. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

TV presenter Kim Woodburn has passed away at the age of 83.

Kim Woodburn has died at the age of 83 after a short illness.

A representative for Kim said: "It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved Kim Woodburn passed away yesterday following a short illness.

"Kim was an incredibly kind, caring, charismatic and strong person. Her husband Peter is heartbroken at the loss of his soulmate.

"We are so proud of the amazing things Kim achieved in her life and career.

"We kindly ask that Kim’s husband and close friends are given the time and privacy they need to grieve."

We will not be releasing any further details."

