Kim Woodburn’s family 'slam' Aggie MacKenzie for 'hurtful' remarks following her death

20 June 2025, 09:59 | Updated: 20 June 2025, 10:38

Kim's heartbroken family have hit back at Aggie.
Kim's heartbroken family have hit back at Aggie. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Aggie MacKenzie described her former How Clean Is Your House co-star Kim Woodburn as a 'tormented soul' in the days following her death.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kim Woodburn’s family has slammed her former co-presenter Aggie MacKenzie for comments she made in the wake of the TV star's death.

The House Clean Is Your House? icon passed away earlier this week aged 83 after battling a short illness, leaving her husband Peter "heartbroken".

Following the shock announcement, the Scottish journalist, 69, paid tribute to her Channel 4 co-star but also shed light on their strained relationship and addressed their explosive fallout.

Her controversial remarks left the Woodburn family reeling, causing a loved one to publicly hit back at Aggie, branding her comments 'undignified'.

Kim Woodburn passed away earlier this month.
Kim Woodburn passed away earlier this month. Picture: Alamy

A close friend of Kim's husband Peter told The Sun: "Peter is very hurt and upset that Aggie has used Kim’s death as an opportunity to put herself back out there in public domain.

"A lot of things that Aggie has said are untrue.

"Recollections may vary."

"Kim was asked in interview many times about Aggie but kept a dignified silence out of respect for the great work they did together.

"Kim’s friends and family find it upsetting that she couldn’t do the same since Kim’s passing."

Kim's husband Peter was left 'heartbroken' by her death.
Kim's husband Peter was left 'heartbroken' by her death. Picture: Alamy

Presenter-turned-yoga teacher Aggie made a string of harsh claims about Kim days after she passed away on 16th June.

After labelling the Celebrity Big Brother star "a tormented soul", she spoke about the fight the pair had in 2008 when they starred together as the Ugly Sisters in a Cinderella pantomime.

She alleged the two had a fiery row backstage in which Kim shoved her, finishing the friendship for good.

Aggie MacKenzie described Kim as a 'tormented soul'.
Aggie MacKenzie described Kim as a 'tormented soul'. Picture: Alamy

Aggie told The Mirror: "She pushed me. She actually pushed me so hard that I fell over. I lost it then. I really really lost it with her.

"The whole thing kind of blew up then. She went off to her dressing room and she was crying her eyes out. She was really upset and I was really upset – I was so furious."

The pair famously co-hosted How Clean is Your House?
The pair famously co-hosted How Clean is Your House? Picture: Alamy

She claimed that Kim never said sorry and ripped into her character, telling the paper: "She was a very complex person. Essentially, she probably had no confidence, she probably deep down hated herself, and so in order to survive she had to put on a big front to keep herself protected and to keep people away.

"If she apologised to me, that would be showing weakness in her eyes. So no, I never got an apology from her."

"It was awful. After all of that I was just done. It felt like she had kind of crushed me. The disrespect was so much and I knew that I couldn’t actually continue being civil anymore without an apology."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Noel Edmonds and his wife Liz have set up River Haven in New Zealand

Inside Noel Edmonds' life in New Zealand with wife Liz at River Haven

Love Island fans have been obsessed with Yasmin's posture

Love Island's Yasmin's posture explained after fans 'work out' reason for sitting straight

Love Island

What happens between Yasmin and Harry in the hideaway?

Love Island first look: Harry and Yasmin sneak off to hideaway

Love Island

Lee Ryan has announced his wife is pregnant

Blue's Lee Ryan announces he's expecting his sixth child in sweet video

Love Island contestants Harry and Ben have had hair transplants

Love Island's Ben and Harry's dramatic hair transplants revealed in unrecognisable pictures
Love Island contestants have gone back to their 'normal' jobs

Love Island cast who returned to their day jobs after the show

Love Island

What has shocked Meg and Megan?

Love Island first look: Yasmin pursues Harry and Harrison dumps one girl

Love Island

Why did the Princess of Wales pull out of Royal Ascot?

Why Kate Middleton pulled out of Royal Ascot at the last minute

Love Island fans believe they know who Harrison picked out of Toni and Malisha

Love Island fans 'already know' who has been dumped after spotting vital 'clue'

Love Island

Harrison Solomon is a Love Island season 12 contestant

Who is Harrison Solomon? Love Island star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Love Island

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Guidance says a workplace's temperature must be "reasonable".

This is the legal heat limit to work in UK

Lifestyle

When will this UK heatwave will end?

How long is the heatwave going to last?

Weather

In 1997, at a Prince’s Trust Gala at the Manchester Opera House, Spice Girls mania met royal formality—and promptly turned it on its head.

The truth about the night Geri Halliwell pinched King Charles' bottom

Who is Toni Laites?

Who is Toni Laites? Love Island bombshell's age, job and secret health battle explained

Love Island

Harry Cooksley is part of the Love Island season 12 cast

Who is Harry Cooksley? Love Island star's age, football career, Instagram and hair transplant revealed

Love Island

Dejon is forced to make a choice as new bombshell arrives

Love Island first look: Dejon is forced to make a choice as new bombshell arrives

Love Island

Another Love Islander has left the villa in a shock twist.

Love Island star 'gutted' as she's brutally dumped from villa in shock twist

Love Island

Aggie MacKenzie described Kim Woodburn as an "unforgettable woman".

Kim Woodburn's co-star Aggie MacKenzie pays tribute to 'tormented soul'

The list of Love Island stars who have been dumped has been revealed

Who was dumped from Love Island? All of the Islanders who have left the villa revealed

Love Island

Kim Woodburn was married to Peter Woodburn

Kim Woodburn's life with 'soulmate' husband Peter

Megan Clarke appears on Love Island season 12

Who is Love Island's Megan Clarke? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Love Island

Shakira is looking for romance on Love Island

Who is Shakira Khan? Love Island star's age, job and Instagram explained

Love Island

Helena Ford is appearing on Love Island season 12

Who is Helena Ford? Love Island star's age, job and Instagram explained

Love Island

Who is Love Island's Yasmin Pettet?

Who is Love Island's Yasmin Pettet? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Love Island

Who is Love Island's Meg Moore?

Who is Love Island's Meg Moore? Age, job and TV show history revealed

Love Island

Michelle Ryan has returned to Eastenders after 20 years.

Michelle Ryan’s life away from EastEnders after shock soap return

TV & Movies