Kim Woodburn’s family 'slam' Aggie MacKenzie for 'hurtful' remarks following her death

Kim's heartbroken family have hit back at Aggie. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Aggie MacKenzie described her former How Clean Is Your House co-star Kim Woodburn as a 'tormented soul' in the days following her death.

Kim Woodburn’s family has slammed her former co-presenter Aggie MacKenzie for comments she made in the wake of the TV star's death.

The House Clean Is Your House? icon passed away earlier this week aged 83 after battling a short illness, leaving her husband Peter "heartbroken".

Following the shock announcement, the Scottish journalist, 69, paid tribute to her Channel 4 co-star but also shed light on their strained relationship and addressed their explosive fallout.

Her controversial remarks left the Woodburn family reeling, causing a loved one to publicly hit back at Aggie, branding her comments 'undignified'.

Kim Woodburn passed away earlier this month. Picture: Alamy

A close friend of Kim's husband Peter told The Sun: "Peter is very hurt and upset that Aggie has used Kim’s death as an opportunity to put herself back out there in public domain.

"A lot of things that Aggie has said are untrue.

"Recollections may vary."

"Kim was asked in interview many times about Aggie but kept a dignified silence out of respect for the great work they did together.

"Kim’s friends and family find it upsetting that she couldn’t do the same since Kim’s passing."

Kim's husband Peter was left 'heartbroken' by her death. Picture: Alamy

Presenter-turned-yoga teacher Aggie made a string of harsh claims about Kim days after she passed away on 16th June.

After labelling the Celebrity Big Brother star "a tormented soul", she spoke about the fight the pair had in 2008 when they starred together as the Ugly Sisters in a Cinderella pantomime.

She alleged the two had a fiery row backstage in which Kim shoved her, finishing the friendship for good.

Aggie MacKenzie described Kim as a 'tormented soul'. Picture: Alamy

Aggie told The Mirror: "She pushed me. She actually pushed me so hard that I fell over. I lost it then. I really really lost it with her.

"The whole thing kind of blew up then. She went off to her dressing room and she was crying her eyes out. She was really upset and I was really upset – I was so furious."

The pair famously co-hosted How Clean is Your House? Picture: Alamy

She claimed that Kim never said sorry and ripped into her character, telling the paper: "She was a very complex person. Essentially, she probably had no confidence, she probably deep down hated herself, and so in order to survive she had to put on a big front to keep herself protected and to keep people away.

"If she apologised to me, that would be showing weakness in her eyes. So no, I never got an apology from her."

"It was awful. After all of that I was just done. It felt like she had kind of crushed me. The disrespect was so much and I knew that I couldn’t actually continue being civil anymore without an apology."