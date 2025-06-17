Kim Woodburn's life with 'soulmate' husband Peter

Kim Woodburn was married to Peter Woodburn. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Kim Woodburn and Peter Woodburn shared a happy marriage for over 25 years.

Kim Woodburn, 83, has recently passed away, with her husband Peter Woodburn "heartbroken at the loss of his soulmate."

The Celebrity Big Brother star tended to keep her personal life private, however she was always open about her love for her beloved husband Peter.

Kim and former policeman Peter married in 1979 after she first fell for him whilst he was riding a motorcycle, and the couple lived together in together in Nantwich, Cheshire.

Though their relationship has changed over the years, they still remained as strong as ever, with Kim saying: "That’s what happens to you, but it’s rather lovely. It’s a contentment. And I rather like it."

Kim Woodburn and Peter Woodburn shared a close relationship. Picture: Alamy

In 2013 the pair went through a difficult period when Peter had a stroke which left him with muscle numbness and memory loss.

Speaking about the incident, Kim told Daily Express: "While he was reading a story aloud he couldn’t get one particular word out.

"He was trying to say Martin Bashir but kept pronouncing it ‘Blasher’. If he had been stammering over a few words alarm bells might have rung but as it was only one word I didn’t realise it was the first sign of a stroke.

"I found him sitting on the bench in our garden and when I asked him how he was feeling he said, ‘Not so good. I’m numb down my right leg and arm and I can’t feel my right ear when I touch it.'

"I knew he’d had a stroke because I’d seen the awareness adverts on television. My suspicions were confirmed when he explained that the previous day he had been walking across the sharp gravel on our driveway and hadn’t noticed when his slipper had fallen off. I called an ambulance straight away."

Kim Woodburn opened up about her relationship. Picture: Getty

She went on to add: "As Pete had no facial paralysis and regained 70 per cent feeling in his leg and arm he didn’t require any physiotherapy or speech therapy.

"Even though his right hand and foot are still pretty numb he can feel the pebbles on our driveway now and only has a slight limp. He can drive as well."

Kim continued: "The doctor said when a person has had a stroke they are never quite the same. You must adjust to it.

"My husband’s memory isn’t coming back at all. He has no short-term memory.

"He can tell you what he did three years ago but he can’t tell you what he did yesterday. He is very puzzled. My Pete has become absent-minded, like a little boy."

Kim Woodburn and her husband Peter Woodburn married in 1979. Picture: Alamy

Despite this trying situation, humour in the couple's relationship remained, with Kim opening up about a hilarious gift he gave her one Christmas.

The TV star said: "He bought me one year - the box came through the door, a man delivered it. Nice and heavy. He said, ‘I thought of this, you’ll be thrilled with this.’

"I opened it, it was a big box of bin liners. About 20 to a pack, about 30 packs. He said, ‘Well you’re always saying you haven’t got enough.’ I thought, ‘It’s Christmas Day!'"

Kim Woodburn and Peter Woodburn had a playful relationship. Picture: Alamy

Hilarity is on both sides of the relationship, with Kim previously telling the Daily Star about her intimate life with Peter, saying: "I’m a passionate woman, very passionate. My poor husband looks about 103 and he’s only 25.

"I always have the passion and look at my man in bed and think 'Ooh'. But my husband thinks I’m mad. I think my husband’s getting tired of sex though. I think he has, the poor old bugger.

"He’s 79 and he said, 'Look, dear, I’m going to buy a mirror over the bed, so I can watch myself having a headache.'

"So I think he’s trying to tell me that he’s fed up with us making love. He can’t keep up. But never mind I’ll get myself a toy boy. I have to pay him. I’ll do it. I’ve got a few bobs."