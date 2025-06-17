Kim Woodburn's life with 'soulmate' husband Peter

17 June 2025, 10:54

Kim Woodburn was married to Peter Woodburn
Kim Woodburn was married to Peter Woodburn. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Kim Woodburn and Peter Woodburn shared a happy marriage for over 25 years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kim Woodburn, 83, has recently passed away, with her husband Peter Woodburn "heartbroken at the loss of his soulmate."

The Celebrity Big Brother star tended to keep her personal life private, however she was always open about her love for her beloved husband Peter.

Kim and former policeman Peter married in 1979 after she first fell for him whilst he was riding a motorcycle, and the couple lived together in together in Nantwich, Cheshire.

Though their relationship has changed over the years, they still remained as strong as ever, with Kim saying: "That’s what happens to you, but it’s rather lovely. It’s a contentment. And I rather like it."

Kim Woodburn and Peter Woodburn shared a close relationship
Kim Woodburn and Peter Woodburn shared a close relationship. Picture: Alamy

In 2013 the pair went through a difficult period when Peter had a stroke which left him with muscle numbness and memory loss.

Speaking about the incident, Kim told Daily Express: "While he was reading a story aloud he couldn’t get one particular word out.

"He was trying to say Martin Bashir but kept pronouncing it ‘Blasher’. If he had been stammering over a few words alarm bells might have rung but as it was only one word I didn’t realise it was the first sign of a stroke.

"I found him sitting on the bench in our garden and when I asked him how he was feeling he said, ‘Not so good. I’m numb down my right leg and arm and I can’t feel my right ear when I touch it.'

"I knew he’d had a stroke because I’d seen the awareness adverts on television. My suspicions were confirmed when he explained that the previous day he had been walking across the sharp gravel on our driveway and hadn’t noticed when his slipper had fallen off. I called an ambulance straight away."

Kim Woodburn opened up about her relationship
Kim Woodburn opened up about her relationship. Picture: Getty

She went on to add: "As Pete had no facial paralysis and regained 70 per cent feeling in his leg and arm he didn’t require any physiotherapy or speech therapy.

"Even though his right hand and foot are still pretty numb he can feel the pebbles on our driveway now and only has a slight limp. He can drive as well."

Kim continued: "The doctor said when a person has had a stroke they are never quite the same. You must adjust to it.

"My husband’s memory isn’t coming back at all. He has no short-term memory.

"He can tell you what he did three years ago but he can’t tell you what he did yesterday. He is very puzzled. My Pete has become absent-minded, like a little boy."

Kim Woodburn and her husband Peter Woodburn married in 1979
Kim Woodburn and her husband Peter Woodburn married in 1979. Picture: Alamy

Despite this trying situation, humour in the couple's relationship remained, with Kim opening up about a hilarious gift he gave her one Christmas.

The TV star said: "He bought me one year - the box came through the door, a man delivered it. Nice and heavy. He said, ‘I thought of this, you’ll be thrilled with this.’

"I opened it, it was a big box of bin liners. About 20 to a pack, about 30 packs. He said, ‘Well you’re always saying you haven’t got enough.’ I thought, ‘It’s Christmas Day!'"

Kim Woodburn and Peter Woodburn had a playful relationship
Kim Woodburn and Peter Woodburn had a playful relationship. Picture: Alamy

Hilarity is on both sides of the relationship, with Kim previously telling the Daily Star about her intimate life with Peter, saying: "I’m a passionate woman, very passionate. My poor husband looks about 103 and he’s only 25.

"I always have the passion and look at my man in bed and think 'Ooh'. But my husband thinks I’m mad. I think my husband’s getting tired of sex though. I think he has, the poor old bugger.

"He’s 79 and he said, 'Look, dear, I’m going to buy a mirror over the bed, so I can watch myself having a headache.'

"So I think he’s trying to tell me that he’s fed up with us making love. He can’t keep up. But never mind I’ll get myself a toy boy. I have to pay him. I’ll do it. I’ve got a few bobs."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

In 1997, at a Prince’s Trust Gala at the Manchester Opera House, Spice Girls mania met royal formality—and promptly turned it on its head.

The truth about the night Geri Halliwell pinched King Charles' bottom

Who is Toni Laites?

Who is Toni Laites? Love Island bombshell's age, job and secret health battle explained

Love Island

Harry Cooksley is part of the Love Island season 12 cast

Who is Harry Cooksley? Love Island star's age, football career, Instagram and hair transplant revealed

Love Island

Dejon is forced to make a choice as new bombshell arrives

Love Island first look: Dejon is forced to make a choice as new bombshell arrives

Love Island

Another Love Islander has left the villa in a shock twist.

Love Island star 'gutted' as she's brutally dumped from villa in shock twist

Love Island

Aggie MacKenzie described Kim Woodburn as an "unforgettable woman".

Kim Woodburn's co-star Aggie MacKenzie pays tribute to 'tormented soul'

The list of Love Island stars who have been dumped has been revealed

Who was dumped from Love Island? All of the Islanders who have left the villa revealed

Love Island

Kim Woodburn has passed away

Kim Woodburn dies aged 83 after short illness

Daniel Radcliffe may now be one of the most recognisable faces on earth, but back in 2000 he was an unknown child actor auditioning for another role.

The moment Daniel Radcliffe nailed Harry Potter audition, beating 800 actors to the role

Romeo Beckaham's ex-girlfriend Kim Turnball has spoken out regarding romance rumours with Brooklyn Beckham

Romeo Beckham's ex Kim Turnbull breaks silence on Brooklyn romance rumours in scathing statement

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Rumer Willis wrote a message to her dad Bruce Willis on Father's Day

Bruce Willis dementia update as daughter Rumer reveals 'deep ache in her chest'

Alison Hammond's son Aidan Hammond has auditioned for Love Island

Alison Hammond's son Aidan 'lined up' for Love Island

Here's a first look at what will happen on Love Island tonight

Love Island first look: Drama erupts in villa as the boys' game plan is revealed

Love Island

Heatstroke in dogs can be fatal, so it's important to keep them as safe as possible

When it's too hot to walk your dog and signs of heatstroke

News

David Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham are believed to have spent Father's Day apart

The real reason Brooklyn Beckham ignored Father's Day amid feud with David Beckham

When will this UK heatwave will end?

When will this UK heatwave end?

News

Princess Charlotte paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Princess Charlotte's sweet tribute to late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II at Trooping the Colour

Royals

Trooping the Colour 2025 will happen on Saturday June 14

Trooping the Colour 2025 full schedule - start time, end time and order of events

News

The Red Arrows will head over the North Sea, East Anglia, Essex and London

Trooping The Colour flypast route 2025: Times, locations, map and schedule

News

Emily, Malisha and Yasmin have entered the villa

Love Island bombshells 2025 revealed as Emily, Malisha and Yasmin enter the villa

Love Island

Michelle Ryan has returned to Eastenders after 20 years.

Michelle Ryan’s life away from EastEnders after shock soap return

TV & Movies

Aggie MacKenzie presented How Clean Is Your House? alongside Kim Woodburn.

Where is Aggie MacKenzie now? Star's new life and feud with Kim Woodburn revealed

Conor Phillips is a cast member on Love Island 2025

Who is Conor Phillips? Love Island star's age, rugby career and Instagram explained

Love Island

JoJo Siwa has left Chris Hughes and the UK as she heads home to the US

JoJo Siwa in tears as she leaves UK and Chris Hughes to head back home

Will Smith has opened up about his parenting techniques

Will Smith reveals 'terrible' parenting 'mistake' he made with his children

Father's Day Gift Guide 2025

Father's Day Gift Guide 2025: The ultimate guide of what to buy your dad this year

Lifestyle