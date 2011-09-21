Kimberly Stewart confirms baby name

Benicio del Toro and Kimberly Stewart have given daughter Delilah a double-barrelled surname.

On the birth certificate, the tot's full name has been registered as Delilah Genoveva Stewart del Toro.

The couple are not together but in April a spokesman for the actor said, 'Benicio is the father and very supportive. Although (he and Kimberly) are not a couple, they are looking forward to the arrival of the baby.'

Kimberly gave birth in a Los Angeles hospital on Sunday August 21. Delilah weighed a healthy 8lbs 9oz.



Rod and his wife Penny Lancaster-Stewart were at the hospital for the delivery, as was Kimberly's mother, Rod's first wife, Alana Collins.