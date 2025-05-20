King Charles' surprising birthday gift to David Beckham revealed

The Beckhams share a friendship with the Royal Family. Picture: Getty

By Claire Blackmore

Queen Camilla revealed the 'kind' present she and King Charles sent David Beckham to mark his 50th birthday.

King Charles and Queen Camilla recently let slip they had secretly sent David Beckham a special gift to mark his 50th birthday on 2nd May.

The monarch, 76, was caught asking the ex-England footballer if he had received the surprise present they sent earlier this month as the two caught up at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show on Monday.

Shaking hands and laughing with one another at the annual celebration, the long-standing friends enjoyed a warm conversation in which the King was heard saying: "You got it, didn't you?"

To which David, whose shares a close bond with the senior members of the Royal Family, gushed back: "It was incredible. Thank you, it was very kind."

King Charles and Queen Camilla caught up with David Beckham at the event. Picture: Getty

While King Charles and David didn't clarify exactly what was sent to celebrate the sports star's milestone, Queen Camilla thankfully cleared up any speculation.

Greeting the father-of-four, who was very aptly wearing a rose in his buttonhole, she said: "Nice to see you again, glad you got the roses."

During the event to encourage youngsters into gardening, the royals also took the time to speak to the former Manchester United icon about his family, which has been rocked by a tense feud in recent times.

When asked how his fashion designer wife Victoria, 51, was doing, David politely replied: "She's doing very well."

He went on to speak about his lavish birthday celebrations, which included a star-studded party at the Beckhams' Cotswolds mansion, a fancy dinner in central London and a fishing trip with two of his sons.

Romeo, 22, and Cruz, 20, joined their father on the lads and dad's bonding trip, but David's eldest son Brooklyn, 26, was nowhere to be seen.

He said: "I had a busy weekend this weekend, so it was a lot of fun, a lot of fun."

Also appearing to reference his 50-year milestone, he added with a laugh: "I know, finally!"

Charles and David shared a joke at RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Picture: Getty

The good-humoured exchange at the horticultural event comes after recent claims Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz, 30, met up with Prince Harry, 40, and Meghan Markle, 43, in Montecito, California.

Both couples are facing strained relationships with close family members at the moment and reports claimed the meet-up was for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to offer "unwavering support" to the Peltz-Beckhams.

Speaking of the alliance, a source to The Sun: "Harry was fully aware of the situation and offered Brooklyn his unwavering support as someone who has been through similar.

"Nicola and Meghan also had a bit of a 'deep [and] meaningful' [chat] as obviously both women have been positioned in the media as home-wreckers - the women to tear apart their husbands' families."

A source also told Mail Online: "Brooklyn knows how hurt David and Victoria were when Harry and Meghan accused them of briefing stories about them. David, who is very mild-mannered, was absolutely furious.

"Brooklyn was very much around and spending a lot of time with his parents when this all happened. It was over five years ago but the upset and dislike is still very much there.

"Victoria was especially good to Meghan in the beginning, and it all got thrown back in her face."

Brooklyn noticeably snubbed a string of his dad's birthday celebrations, including a Scottish fishing trip and a stylish black-and-white party, instead choosing to stay in America with his wife.