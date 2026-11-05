King Kenny breaks silence on Maya Jama romance

King Kenny was reportedly pictured leaving Maya's £1.5million London flat . Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert

By Giorgina Hamilton

TV favourites Maya Jama and Kenny have been centre of recent romance rumours but the YouTube star has officially revealed all.

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King Kenny has remained tight-lipped about speculation surrounding his relationship with Maya Jama, after the pair's growing closeness on The Celebrity Traitors sparked rumours of a possible romance.

The YouTube star, 29, was put on the spot during an appearance on Capital XTRA Breakfast, where presenters Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie questioned him about being photographed outside Maya's London home.

But Kenny appeared reluctant to fuel the speculation, offering little in the way of an explanation when Robert asked why photographers had been following the pair.

"I don't know, man," he originaly replied.

Maya Jama split with her ex-boyfriend in the summer of 2026. Picture: Getty

The YouTube star has been confronted about his relationship with Maya Jama. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert

Pressed further on whether he and Maya discussed the attention they had been receiving, Kenny suggested they were taking the rumours in their stride.

"Yeah, we just laugh at it, to be honest," he said. "That's just what happens, isn't it, when you're in the limelight. You've just got to laugh at it and move on."

The questions come after Kenny was reportedly pictured leaving Maya's £1.5million London flat on Saturday morning (October 31), having spent the previous evening watching the The Celebrity Traitors finale with the presenter.

Their appearance together has attracted particular attention given the close friendship they appeared to develop during filming of the popular reality series.

Maya, 32, had reportedly split from footballer Ruben Dias shortly before filming began, with reports suggesting she found comfort in her friendship with Kenny during the experience.

The pair were also both present at Maya's Halloween party at 83 Rivington Street in Shoreditch.

While the presenter embraced the occasion with an elaborate transformation into Olympic gold medallist Sir Mo Farah, complete with a bald cap, goatee, running vest and shorts, Kenny opted for a more understated orange jumpsuit.

Their apparent closeness has not gone unnoticed by their TV co-stars, either.

Actor Michael Sheen added to the speculation during an appearance on Friday's Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked, where he reflected on the game's biggest betrayals.

Michael, who was unable to attend the spin-off show in person because of rehearsals for his new play, appeared in a clip watching the revelations about the contestants' true identities.

He explained he had suspected Maya and Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 35, of being traitors, but had failed to realise that Kenny was also secretly working against him.

When host Ed Gamble pointed out he had barely suspected the YouTube star, Michael recalled having considered the possibility of Kenny and Maya working together.

"I said what if it's Kenny and Maya together, that would be... that's a killer blow," he said.

Richard E Grant explains THAT Celebrity Traitors blunder

Michael's reaction became even more animated when Maya was revealed as the final traitor.

"Maya. Kenny and Maya, I said it!" he exclaimed. However, he insisted he had not genuinely believed the pair could have been working together, describing the possibility as too obvious.

"I said Kenny and Maya, but oh that would be ridiculous. That would be way too obvious, they spend way too much time together!" he said.

He then questioned why traitors would choose to work so closely together, before jokingly insisting: "They do it, they do it Ed! They do it!"

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