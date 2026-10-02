King Kenny facts: Traitors star's real name, age, height, girlfriend, career and more

2 October 2026, 18:00

King Kenny has gone from making prank videos on YouTube to becoming one of Britain's best-known content creators, as well as a trained boxer.
King Kenny has gone from making prank videos on YouTube to becoming one of Britain's best-known content creators, as well as a trained boxer. Picture: BBC

By Giorgina Hamilton

Everything you need to know about The Celebrity Traitors star.

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King Kenny has gone from making prank videos on YouTube to becoming one of Britain's best-known content creators, as well as a trained boxer.

The social media star is best known for being part of Beta Squad and has also built a career in influencer boxing.

He's now swapping YouTube for the castle as he takes part in The Celebrity Traitors – but who is King Kenny, what is his real name and does he have a girlfriend?

Here's everything you need to know about King Kenny.

Who is King Kenny?

Age: 29

Real name: Kenny Oghenovo Ojuederie

From: Watford, Hertfordshire

Instagram: @kingkennytv

King Kenny is a British content creator, YouTuber and boxer. Born Kenny Oghenovo Ojuederie, he first launched his YouTube career in the mid-2010s, posting entertainment videos, vlogs and pranks.

He later became a member of Beta Squad, one of Britain's biggest YouTube collectives, alongside fellow creators including Chunkz, Niko Omilana, AJ Shabeel and Sharky.

The group has built a huge following with prank videos, challenges and games, with its YouTube channel now boasting more than 11 million subscribers.

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How tall is King Kenny?

King Kenny's height is not consistently reported across sources.

One boxing profile lists him at 6ft (1.83m), while other celebrity biography sites have previously listed him as shorter.

Is King Kenny a boxer?

Yes. King Kenny is also a trained crossover boxer.

He made his professional influencer-boxing debut in 2022, defeating FaZe Sensei by majority decision at London's O2 Arena.

He subsequently competed in several Misfits Boxing bouts, facing opponents including DK Money, Ashley Tebi, Anthony Taylor, Adam Brooks and Salt Papi.

His boxing career has helped him build a profile outside of YouTube, with his bouts attracting millions of views online.

Does King Kenny have a girlfriend?

King Kenny is very private about his romantic life.

There is no reliably confirmed information about a current girlfriend or partner, and he does not regularly share details of his relationships publicly.

What has King Kenny said about The Celebrity Traitors?

King Kenny is a big fan of The Traitors and has admitted he's taking his appearance on the show very seriously.

The YouTuber stopped watching the first celebrity series after his friend and fellow Beta Squad member Niko Omilana was eliminated, but decided to catch up on every series after finding out he would be entering the castle himself.

Speaking ahead of the new series, King Kenny said he was determined to "avenge" Niko, adding that he had done his homework and watched every season of the show.

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