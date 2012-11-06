Kings of Leon announce 2013 UK tour

Sex on Fire hit makers Kings of Leon have announced they will be touring the UK in the summer of 2013.

Caleb, Jared, Nathan and Matthew kick off their tour at London's O2 Arena on June 12th and 13th, before performing at Manchester Arena on June 24th and 25th.



The Nashville-based band are also expected to be releasing a new album next year.



Tickets for the Kings of Leon's 2013 UK tour go on sale at 10am this Friday (November 9th).



Full dates:

London

12 June O2 Arena

13 June O2 Arena

Manchester

24 June Manchester Arena

25 June Manchester Arena

Birmingham

9 July Birmingham LG Arena

10 July Birmingham LG Arena